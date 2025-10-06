Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in South Africa

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

New Zealand and South Africa meet in Colombo on Monday, both desperate to bounce back after heavy opening defeats at the ICC Women’s World Cup. While Australia hammered New Zealand by 89 runs, England inflicted a 10-wicket humiliation on the Proteas.
 
For New Zealand, the bowling will be under scrutiny. Despite reducing Australia to 128 for 5, the White Ferns allowed Ashleigh Gardner to counterattack and push the score to 326. Sophie Devine’s brilliant century went in vain as the lower order collapsed. 
 
South Africa’s woes lie in their fragile batting. Bowled out for 69 against England, their top names—Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp—must deliver. On paper, New Zealand look favourites, with Amelia Kerr’s spin and home-like familiarity with conditions offering a decisive edge.
 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 20
  • South Africa Women Won: 8
  • New Zealand Women Won: 12
  • No Result/Tied: 0

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women full squad

South Africa women's squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
 
New Zealand Women's squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
South Africa Women will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand Women in match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 6? 
The match between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

