The drawn opening Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday has tightened the arithmetic at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. Despite declaring at 720 for nine in response to New Zealand's first-innings 368, India could take only five wickets on the final day as the hosts reached 239 for five to force a stalemate.

Instead of collecting 12 points for a rare away victory, India walked away with four. That outcome leaves Shubman Gill's side fourth on the table with 72 points from 12 matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 50.00 per cent — down from 51.52 per cent before the match. New Zealand also paid a price for sharing the spoils, slipping from second to third at 66.67 per cent (56 points from seven Tests).

South Africa remain top of the standings on 75.00 per cent ahead of their second home Test against Bangladesh in Centurion, which begins later on Monday, while Australia move back into the top two at 69.23 per cent without bowling a ball. With the WTC 2025-27 final scheduled at The Oval in London from June 9 to 13, 2027, every remaining series involving the top four now carries direct elimination weight. Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 points table The standings below reflect all completed league matches up to and including the first New Zealand-India Test on November 23, 2026. Teams receive 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw, with rankings determined by the percentage of contested points won after slow over-rate deductions.

ICC WTC 2025-27 points table Pos Team Played Won Lost Drawn Ded. Points PCT (%) Tests left Max PCT (%) 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 72 75 6 85.71 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 9 81.82 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 0 56 66.67 9 85.42 4 India 12 5 4 3 0 72 50 6 66.67 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 0 44 40.74 3 55.56 6 England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 5 53.17 7 West Indies (E) 14 3 8 3 2 46 27.38 0 27.38 8 Sri Lanka (E) 8 1 3 4 15 13 13.54 4 42.36 9 Pakistan (E) 11 3 7 1 24 16 12.12 2 25.64 Note: (E) indicates teams mathematically eliminated from final contention. Deductions reflect ICC slow over-rate penalties applied up to November 23, 2026. The Christchurch pivot: Three outcomes still in play Because the opening match in Wellington ended level, both a 2-0 sweep and a 1-1 split are off the table. The two-match series now boils down to three possible outcomes in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27. ALSO READ: How Zaheer Khan-backed Anchor Sports builds cricket's business in Europe The numbers underline why Christchurch is a four-point swing in more ways than one. Having played only seven Tests so far — the fewest among the leading contenders — New Zealand's PCT moves sharply with every result. India, by contrast, carry the baggage of a larger 12-match sample that includes a damaging 0-2 home whitewash against South Africa in November 2025.

Christchurch 2nd Test outcome Series result India pts (of 156) India PCT (%) India max cycle PCT (%) NZ pts (of 96) NZ PCT (%) Immediate standings shift India win India 1-0 84 53.85 66.67 56 58.33 India remain fourth, cut gap to NZ to 4.48 percentage points; NZ stay third Match drawn Drawn 0-0 76 48.72 62.96 60 62.5 India dip below 50 per cent; NZ remain third and lose cushion before Australia tour New Zealand win NZ 1-0 72 46.15 61.11 68 70.83 NZ climb above Australia into second; India face near-elimination without a BGT sweep A second consecutive draw is the quiet trap for India. Because a drawn Test yields only one-third of the available points (33.33 per cent), finishing 0-0 would drop India to 48.72 per cent — lower than where they stood before the series began — and slash their maximum possible finish to 62.96 per cent.

India's qualification matrix: Every route to The Oval India have six WTC matches left across an 18-Test cycle (216 contested points): the Christchurch decider against New Zealand followed by the five-Test home Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia from January 21 to March 3, 2027, across Nagpur (Jamtha), Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. Remaining record (6 Tests) Illustrative split (NZ 2nd Test + BGT vs AUS) Final pts (of 216) Final PCT (%) Qualification verdict and dependencies 6W, 0D, 0L Win vs NZ; beat AUS 5-0 144 66.67 Virtually assured. Automatically finishes above Australia (capped at 59.09 per cent); would miss out only if both SA and NZ exceed 66.67 per cent 5W, 1D, 0L Win vs NZ + beat AUS 4-0-1; or draw NZ + beat AUS 5-0 136 62.96 Strong chance. Still guarantees finishing above Australia (capped at 60.61 per cent if 4-0-1); advances if Australia beat NZ at least 3-1 in Trans-Tasman 5W, 0D, 1L Win vs NZ + beat AUS 4-1; or lose NZ + beat AUS 5-0 132 61.11 Viable, hinges on Christchurch. Winning in Christchurch plus a 4-1 BGT win beats both AUS and NZ if Australia take Trans-Tasman 3-1; losing Christchurch makes NZ heavy favourites to stay ahead 4W, 2D, 0L Draw NZ + beat AUS 4-0-1; or win NZ + beat AUS 3-0-2 128 59.26 Outside shot. Requires Australia to win no more than three Tests against NZ and New Zealand to drop points against Sri Lanka or Pakistan 4W, 1D, 1L Win vs NZ + beat AUS 3-1-1; or draw NZ + beat AUS 4-1 124 57.41 Unlikely. Dependent on heavy stumbles from at least two of South Africa, Australia and New Zealand 4W, 0D, 2L Win vs NZ + beat AUS 3-2; or lose NZ + beat AUS 4-1 120 55.56 Mathematically alive only. Needs a collapse by South Africa (four defeats in six) or mutual draws across Trans-Tasman and other series 3W or fewer Any combination yielding 3 wins or less 116 or fewer 53.70 or below Effectively eliminated. Cannot overtake two of the current top three under realistic outcomes

Why the BGT and Trans-Tasman Trophy create a zero-sum opening India's greatest structural advantage is that five of their remaining six matches are directly against a top-two rival. Every win India record in the BGT simultaneously removes 12 points from Australia's ledger. Consider the realistic 61.11 per cent pathway if India win in Christchurch and then beat Australia 4-1 at home: India finish on 132 points from 18 Tests (61.11 per cent).

Australia, even if they defeat New Zealand 3-1 in the four-Test Trans-Tasman Trophy beforehand, finish with 156 points from 22 Tests (59.09 per cent).

New Zealand, having lost Christchurch and fallen 1-3 in Australia, would reach only 116 points from 16 Tests (60.42 per cent) even if they sweep both Sri Lanka at home (2-0) and Pakistan away (2-0). In that exact scenario, India overtake both Australia and New Zealand to book a third WTC final berth alongside South Africa. By contrast, if India lose in Christchurch and later beat Australia 5-0, India still land on 61.11 per cent — but New Zealand's extra 12 points from Hagley Oval would lift Tom Latham's side to 66.67 per cent under the same 1-3 Trans-Tasman and 4-0 late-cycle results.

The hidden variable: Over-rate discipline Slow over-rate penalties have already reshaped the bottom half of this WTC cycle, stripping England of 14 points, Sri Lanka of 15 and Pakistan of 24. All top five teams currently stand on zero deductions. With margins between second, third and fourth potentially coming down to less than two percentage points, even a two-point penalty could cost India a place at The Oval. Top five contenders: Remaining matches and qualification chances All four leading sides control their destiny to varying degrees, while fifth-placed Bangladesh remain on the fringes mathematically. Team Current PCT (%) Remaining WTC 2025-27 fixtures Tests left Max PCT (%) Qualification outlook South Africa 75 vs Bangladesh (1 Home, Nov 23–27); vs England (3 Home, Dec 17–Jan 7); vs Sri Lanka (2 Away, Feb 2027) 6 85.71 Favourites. Three wins from six lift them to 64.29 per cent; four wins (71.43 per cent) all but guarantee a top-two finish Australia 69.23 vs New Zealand (4 Home, Dec 9–Jan 8); vs India (5 Away, Jan 21–Mar 3) 9 81.82 Strong, high-stakes finish. Five wins from nine yield 63.64 per cent; four wins and a draw reach 60.61 per cent. Home dominance against NZ is vital before touring India New Zealand 66.67 vs India (1 Home, Nov 27–Dec 1); vs Australia (4 Away, Dec 9–Jan 8); vs Sri Lanka (2 Home, Feb 4–16); vs Pakistan (2 Away, Mar 2027) 9 85.42 High ceiling, tough middle stretch. Six wins from nine secure 66.67 per cent. Winning Christchurch eases the pressure of a four-Test tour of Australia India 50 vs New Zealand (1 Away, Nov 27–Dec 1); vs Australia (5 Home, Jan 21–Mar 3) 6 66.67 Narrow margin for error. Must realistically win at least five of their last six Tests to cross 61 per cent and stay in the top-two hunt Bangladesh 40.74 vs South Africa (1 Away, Nov 23–27); vs England (2 Home, Feb 2027) 3 55.56 Virtually out. Even a 3-0 finish caps them at 55.56 per cent; defeat in Centurion lowers their ceiling to 47.22 per cent

How the race shapes up for each contender South Africa: Having already beaten India 2-0 away, edged Australia 2-1 at home in October and defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in Johannesburg, the defending champions hold the cleanest run-in. Four of their last six Tests are on home soil against Bangladesh and England before a two-Test finale in Sri Lanka. Winning the Centurion Test against Bangladesh would move Temba Bavuma's side to 77.78 per cent (84 points from nine Tests), leaving them needing just two wins from their remaining five matches to clear 64 per cent. Australia: Pat Cummins' side are the tournament's kingmakers. Every one of their nine remaining Tests is against a direct rival — four at home in the Trans-Tasman Trophy (Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney) followed by five in India. A 3-0 or 4-0 home summer against New Zealand would give Australia sufficient buffer to absorb a competitive series in India; a poor home summer would leave them vulnerable on turning subcontinental pitches in January and February.

New Zealand: No side faces a sharper contrast in scheduling. After Christchurch, New Zealand must navigate four Tests in Australia, where they suffered a 0-3 whitewash on their previous visit, before closing with four more favourable Tests against Sri Lanka (two at home) and Pakistan (two away). Taking 12 points at Hagley Oval would allow Latham's side to absorb a 1-3 series loss in Australia and still finish above 66 per cent if they sweep their final two series. Bangladesh: Fifth place reflects an improved red-ball campaign highlighted by a Test win in Darwin against Australia and a 2-0 home win over Pakistan. However, a 0-1 home series loss to the West Indies and defeat in the first Test in South Africa have effectively closed the door. Unless Bangladesh pull off an upset in Centurion — where South Africa hold an overwhelming home advantage — their campaign will shift from qualification math to playing spoiler against England in February 2027.