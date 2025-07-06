Team India's biggest win margin in Test cricket: All-time record list

As the second Test between India and England is into its final day at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the stage is set for a potential record-breaking victory for Team India. After a dominant performance over four days, Shubman Gill’s side has placed itself in a commanding position by setting England a mammoth target of 608 runs, the highest India has ever set on English soil.

England began Day 5 at 72 for 3, still trailing by 536 runs and needing a miracle to salvage the match. For India, the target is more than just a win, it’s the opportunity to rewrite history. If the hosts are dismissed for under 172 runs, India will secure their largest-ever victory in Test cricket by runs.

Currently, India’s biggest Test win margin stands at 434 runs, recorded against England in Rajkot in 2024. The performance then was an all-round masterclass, but what’s unfolding in Birmingham could go a step further. Notably, India’s record win margin away from home is 318 runs, achieved in North Sound, Antigua, against the West Indies in 2019. A win in Birmingham by a bigger margin would not only rewrite the team’s all-time record but also become their greatest overseas Test victory.

India’s journey in Test cricket has been one of gradual domination, especially over the past decade. With young leaders like Shubman Gill taking charge and the team delivering consistent performances both home and away, such milestones are becoming increasingly frequent.