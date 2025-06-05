Home / Cricket / News / Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy set to debut in England-India Test series

This new trophy pays tribute to Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in Test cricket and England's James Anderson the most prolific fast bowler in Test history with 704 wickets.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
A fresh chapter in Test cricket history is set to unfold this summer as England and India will contest a new series trophy named in honour of two legends of the game — Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will be unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated five-match Test series, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.
 
This new trophy pays tribute to Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in Test cricket with a staggering 15,921 runs across 200 matches from 1989 to 2013, and England’s James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history with 704 wickets. Anderson, now 42, continues to represent Lancashire in county cricket after retiring from the international arena last year. He has also taken on the role of England’s bowling consultant. 
The decision to honour the pair with a dedicated trophy reflects their iconic status in the game and mirrors similar recognitions like the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, awarded during England’s 2023 Test series in New Zealand, named after Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe.
 
Tendulkar and Anderson’s on-field rivalry was notable, with the English pacer dismissing the Indian batting legend nine times—more than any other bowler in Tendulkar’s career. The duo faced off in 14 Test matches, creating unforgettable moments for fans across the world.
 
Previously, Test series between England and India held in the UK were played for the Pataudi Trophy, named after the legendary Pataudi family, who had strong cricketing ties with both countries. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly informed the Pataudi family about the change, although they have yet to publicly comment. England were the last holders of the Pataudi Trophy after a drawn 2-2 series in 2021–2022, which was impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. 
 
In India, the Test series is still contested for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, though it's currently unclear whether the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will eventually replace it. India are the reigning holders of that title following their dominant 4-1 victory over England in early 2024.
 
The ECB has not officially commented on the introduction of the new trophy, but its significance is already resonating with fans of both nations.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

