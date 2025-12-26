Rohit records first-ball duck vs Uttarakhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Watch

The match, day 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, will be a day the former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would like to forget, as the Indian batting stalwart, who has been in sensational form in the 50-over format in recent times, was dismissed for a first-ball duck in Mumbai’s second match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Uttarakhand.

In the match, Uttarakhand won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat first. Rohit came out to open the innings with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and was finally able to take strike on the final ball of the first over bowled by Devendra Singh Bora.

Bora bowled a short ball and Rohit, in his trademark style, pulled the ball to backward square leg. However, the ball did not go over the fence and instead only carried to fielder Jagmohan Nagarkoti, who, after a few juggles, was able to hold on to the ball to complete the catch and give Rohit a rare duck in First-Class cricket. Watch full video of Rohit's dismissal vs Uttarakhand here: Mumbai stable after early jolts While Rohit was dismissed for a duck, Mumbai also lost the other opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (11) early, with the scoreboard reading just 22. However, after that, Sarfaraz Khan (55), along with his brother Musheer Khan (55), stabilised Mumbai's innings with a 107-run stand for the third wicket and kept their hopes of a big total alive.