Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit lights up Jaipur with majestic 155

5 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Rohit Sharma turned a routine Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture into a spectacle on a warm December afternoon, smashing a breathtaking 155 to power Mumbai to a commanding eight-wicket win over Sikkim in a Group C match. Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the former India captain delivered a masterclass in strokeplay that transformed a weekday domestic match into a near-festival for the city’s cricket lovers.
According to media reports, more than 20,000 spectators streamed into the ground on Christmas Eve, drawn by the chance to watch Rohit bat in person — and they were rewarded handsomely. From the moment Mumbai began their chase of 237, it was clear the day belonged to the ‘Hitman’. What followed was an exhibition of timing, power and range, as Rohit dismantled an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with ease and authority.
Earlier, Sikkim put up a respectable 236 for seven from their 50 overs, a total that at least gave the crowd hope of seeing Rohit bat for long. Ashish Thapa anchored the innings with a solid 79 off 87 balls, while K Sai Satwik and Kranthi Kumar chipped in with 34 each. Robin Limboo added late impetus with an unbeaten 31. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur led the bowling effort with figures of two for 19, while Musheer Khan and Shams Mulani picked up a wicket apiece to keep Sikkim in check.
Sikkim (50 ovs maximum)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
K Sai Satwik
b Kotian
34
55
4
0
61.81
Amit Rajera
c †Tamore b Deshpande
0
2
0
0
0
Ashish Thapa †
c Mulani b Thakur
79
87
8
0
90.8
Kranthi Kumar
lbw b Thakur
34
52
2
0
65.38
Gurinder Singh
lbw b Mulani
17
35
0
0
48.57
Robin Limboo
not out
31
41
2
1
75.6
Palzor Tamang
c Khan b Musheer Khan
10
15
1
0
66.66
Ankur Malik
run out (Deshpande)
9
11
0
0
81.81
Lee Yong Lepcha (c)
not out
1
2
0
0
50
Extras
(b 2, lb 4, w 15)
21
Total
50 Ov (RR: 4.72)
236/7
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECON
0s
Shardul Thakur
6
0
19
2
3.16
-
Tushar Deshpande
8
0
32
1
4
-
Tanush Kotian
9
0
63
1
7
-
Sylvester D’Souza
7
0
28
0
4
-
Shams Mulani
10
0
51
1
5.1
-
Musheer Khan
10
1
37
1
3.7
-
By the time Sikkim’s innings ended, the stands were packed, the buzz unmistakable. Fans who had skipped work, college and daily routines sensed something special was brewing. Once Rohit walked out to open alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, chants of “Mumbai chaa Rajaa Rohit Sharma” echoed around the venue.
Rohit began watchfully, but it did not take long for him to shift gears. A trademark swivel pull behind square off Kranthi Kumar signalled the start of the onslaught. From there, the shots flowed freely — lofted drives straight down the ground, authoritative pulls, and even audacious sweeps against the seamers. The Sikkim bowlers, visibly overawed, erred in length too often, feeding Rohit’s strengths.
His century came off just 62 balls, greeted by a roar that rolled across the Pink City. The celebration was understated — a brief raise of the bat — before he resumed his assault. Rohit brought up 150 in 91 deliveries, underlining the ease with which he was scoring. By the time he departed for 155 off 94 balls, having struck 18 fours and nine sixes, the contest was all but over. His innings ended when a wide delivery from Kranthi Kumar took a faint edge, but by then, the crowd had already witnessed more than enough magic.
Raghuvanshi played the supporting role with a patient 38, while Musheer Khan (27 not out) and Sarfaraz Khan (eight not out) ensured there were no hiccups as Mumbai chased down the target in just 30.3 overs, finishing on 237 for two.
Beyond the result, the match served as a reminder of Rohit Sharma’s enduring pull and relevance. This was not about selection debates or administrative directives. It was about a star reconnecting with fans, delivering joy through cricket in its purest form. As spectators filtered out, satisfied and smiling, one chant lingered in the air: “Dal Baati Choorma, Rohit Sharma Soorma.”
Mumbai (T: 237 runs from 50 ovs)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
lbw b Ankur Malik
38
58
4
0
65.51
Rohit Sharma
c †Thapa b Kranthi Kumar
155
94
18
9
164.89
Musheer Khan
not out
27
26
2
0
103.84
Sarfaraz Khan
not out
8
5
1
0
160
Extras
(b 1, w 8)
9
Total
30.3 Ov (RR: 7.77)
237/2
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECON
0s
Palzor Tamang
5
2
28
0
5.6
-
Kranthi Kumar
6
0
60
1
10
-
Gurinder Singh
5
0
37
0
7.4
-
Abishek Kumar
4
0
24
0
6
-
Ankur Malik
4
0
41
1
10.25
-
Md Saptulla
4
0
26
0
6.5
-
Lee Yong Lepcha
2.3
0
20
0
8
-
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.