Salman Agha calls Bangladesh 'Brothers' amid T20 World Cup controversy

Salman Agha calls Bangladesh 'Brothers' amid T20 World Cup controversy

Bangladesh, initially scheduled to play in Group C, was replaced by Scotland last month after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India due to security concerns.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha referred to the Bangladesh team as their brothers in the captain's press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

In the midst of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 controversy, Pakistan men's cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed his disappointment over Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament, calling Bangladeshis "brothers" and emphasizing the unfortunate nature of their absence.
 
Bangladesh, initially scheduled to play in Group C, was replaced by Scotland last month after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India due to security concerns. This decision was made despite efforts by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince Bangladesh to participate. As a result, Bangladesh will not feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup, a development that has stirred both disappointment and controversy across the cricketing world. 
 
  'Bangladeshi's are our brothers'  
Salman Ali Agha, while reflecting on this development, said, "Well, they are our brothers. Thank you very much for them supporting us. And I'll say they can support us in the tournament as well. And it's really sad to see them. They are not playing the World Cup. But yeah, thank you so much for them supporting us. And hopefully, they can carry on supporting us in the tournament as well."  His words underscore the camaraderie between the two nations, despite the ongoing tension surrounding the issue. Agha’s statement also highlights the broader impact of Bangladesh's exclusion, not just on the cricketing community but also on the diplomatic ties between the countries. 

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

