Virat Kohli's cryptic post on 'X' turns out to be a marketing gimmick

Kohli, in his post, wrote: "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," which fans speculated was a direct nod to him addressing rumours about his ODI career

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Just a few hours after landing in Perth, Australia, for the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, October 19, Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who is set to return in the Indian jersey for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, took to his social media platform X and shared a cryptic message for fans.
 
Kohli, in his post, wrote: “The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up,” which fans speculated was a direct nod to him addressing rumours about calling time on his international career after the Australian series. However, sometime later, Virat posted another message in the thread of the same post, which confirmed that his earlier post was actually part of a marketing gimmick rather than a cryptic message about his ODI career.
 
Check Virat Kohli’s X post below:
 

Final dance in Australia?

Kohli, who retired from T20Is last year after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, called curtains on his Test career earlier this year. The batter is only available for selection for the ODIs, which are played very rarely these days. The chief selector of BCCI, Ajit Agarkar, while calling him a vital part of the Indian team, indirectly showed less confidence in him being fit enough to feature in the ICC World Cup 2027.
 
Many are speculating that Kohli will call time on international cricket after the end of the Australian series, as he is unlikely to play the Indian domestic tournaments after shifting his residence to London — a criterion BCCI has mandated for availability as part of the selection process.

Kohli’s ODI records in Australia

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has played 29 ODIs in Australia since making his debut tour in 2009, during which he has scored 1,327 runs at an impressive average of 51.03, including five centuries and six fifties. Considering those remarkable figures, it’s worth revisiting some of his finest knocks on Australian soil — the performances that earned him the title of “King” in the Australian media.

Topics :Virat KohliCricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

