Virat Kohli's cryptic post on 'X' turns out to be a marketing gimmick

Just a few hours after landing in Perth, Australia, for the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, October 19, Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who is set to return in the Indian jersey for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, took to his social media platform X and shared a cryptic message for fans.

Kohli, in his post, wrote: “The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up,” which fans speculated was a direct nod to him addressing rumours about calling time on his international career after the Australian series. However, sometime later, Virat posted another message in the thread of the same post, which confirmed that his earlier post was actually part of a marketing gimmick rather than a cryptic message about his ODI career.