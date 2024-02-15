WATCH: Rohit furious after Sarfaraz Khan's runout on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

Here's what has happened

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz made a charismatic start of his Test career by slamming an attacking fifty on debut. Meanwhile, Jadeja went into a shell and scored only ten runs, while Sarfaraz scored his fifty.

Rohit Sharma is unhappy with Selfish Ravindra Jadeja who ran out #SarfarazKhan.



Jadeja was too mean to betray a debutant. Nevertheless, Well Played Sarfu — Amock (@Politics_2022_) February 15, 2024

However, when Jadeja was on 99, he hit the ball straight to the mid-on fielder and called for a single, only to say no as Sarfaraz responded. The great mix-up resulted in Sarfaraz's wicket, whose 66-ball 62 was cut short by Mark Wood's direct hit on the non-striker end.After the incident, former India commentator Sanjay Mangrekar said on air that Rohit denied Jadeja's call for a single during their 200-run stand. It was also seen during the course of the day, Jadeja had the tendency to start for a run before saying no.Jadeja got runout in the second innings of the first Test and in due course injured his hamstring.