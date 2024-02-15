IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma hits 11th Test century in Rajkot

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his 11th Test century during the first day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. With this century, Rohit, who had not touched even the fifty-run mark in his last eight Test innings, ended the drought of big Test runs.

Rohit's century came at an opportune moment, given he has been the only experienced batter in the line-up courtesy of Virat Kohli's withdrawal from the five-match Test series.

His century also allowed India to come out of the precarious situation - 33/3 -- in the first session of India vs England 3rd Test on Day 1.

Rohit dropped by Root, saved by DRS

Though Rohit reached the milestone, his innings were not as fluent as it would have been in the past.

36-year-old Sharma, featuring in his 57th Test, was gifted a chance at 29 by former England captain Joe Root, who dropped a simple chance at slip off the bowling of Tom Hartley.

A few overs later, the right-handed batter was given out leg before wicket off the bowling of James Anderson, and it was a DRS call that found a bat-pad angle instead of pad-bat, picked by the on-field umpire. This led to him surviving again.





March towards the century

The Indian skipper reached only his second hundred in 19 innings in the last 12 months. After fifty, Rohit picked the odd balls out from the English spinners and played big shots. He hit two sixes and three fours to enter the 90s.