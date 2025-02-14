WPL 2025 full schedule, squads, venues, format, live streaming and telecast

The stage is set, the anticipation is soaring, and the Women's Premier League (WPL) is ready to ignite once again. As the third edition kicks off, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the curtain-raiser on Friday, marking the beginning of another thrilling chapter in India’s premier women’s cricket tournament.

The league of superstars and rising Icons

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League While the presence of global cricketing superstars has undoubtedly elevated the league’s stature, the real magic of the WPL lies in its ability to unearth and polish India's next generation of cricketing greats. The first two seasons witnessed the meteoric rise of talents like Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque—players who thrived under the bright lights and high stakes, earning well-deserved national call-ups.

Golden opportunity for India’s young guns

With every passing season, the WPL continues to expand its list of breakout stars, and 2025 promises to be no different. The absence of international heavyweights like Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux, and Kate Cross due to injuries leaves a void, but more importantly, it creates space for domestic talents to step up. For experienced Indian players seeking to cement their place and young hopefuls dreaming of a national call-up, this season is a golden ticket to prove their mettle.

Format of WPL 2025

There is no change in the format of WPL 2025 from the previous edition.

All the five teams will play against each other twice.

The top team on the WPL points table will directly qualify for the final.

The second and third-placed teams will lock horns in Eliminator.

The winner of Eliminator will be up against the table toppers in the grand finale.

WPL 2025 full schedule and venues

WPL 2025 full schedule, list of matches, live match timings and venue Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Feb 14, Fri Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 1st Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 15, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals , 2nd Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 16, Sun Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz , 3rd Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 17, Mon Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 4th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 18, Tue Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians , 5th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 19, Wed UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals , 6th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 21, Fri Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians , 7th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 22, Sat Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz , 8th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 24, Mon Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz , 9th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 25, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants , 10th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 26, Wed Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz , 11th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 27, Thu Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants , 12th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 28, Fri Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians , 13th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Mar 01, Sat Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals , 14th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Mar 03, Mon UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants , 15th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 06, Thu UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians , 16th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 07, Fri Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals , 17th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 08, Sat UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 18th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 10, Mon Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants , 19th Match Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 11, Tue Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 20th Match Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 13, Thu TBC vs TBC, Eliminator Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 15, Sat TBC vs TBC, Final Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM

WPL 2025: Squads of all the five teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sabbineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Traded from UP Warriorz), Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht Withdrawn: Sophie Devine, Kate Cross and Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana Replacements: Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Nuzhat Parween.

Mumbai Indians Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Withdrawan: Pooja Vastrakar

Replacement: Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz

Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma (C), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King

Withdrawn: Alyssa Healy

Replacements: Chinelle Henry

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Prakashika Naik, Danielle Gibson.

Women's Premier League 2025: WPL start date, match timings, live streaming and telecast details

When will Women's Premier League 2025 start?

WPL 2025 will start on February 14, 2025.

When will the WPL 2025 Eliminator match take place?

The WPL 2025 Eliminator match will take place on March 13, 2025.

When will the WPL 2025 final match take place?

The WPL 2025 final match will take place on March 15, 2025.

At what time do WPL matches start, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WPL 2025 live matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time does the WPL 2025 live toss take place?

The live toss during the WPL 2025 match occurs at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India?

Star Sports HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India?

How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches on Disney+Hotstar.