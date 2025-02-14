WPL 2025: GG vs RCB Playing 11, telecast, streaming, points table

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) kicks off today with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, taking on Gujarat Giants, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Injury Concerns Hit RCB Ahead of Season Opener

RCB's title defence has been disrupted by multiple injury setbacks, forcing key players out of the tournament. Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Kate Cross have all been ruled out, while concerns remain over Shreyanka Patil's fitness. Adding to the uncertainty, Ellyse Perry is also recovering from a niggle.

With a depleted squad, RCB face a challenging start to their campaign as they take on Gujarat Giants in what promises to be an intense battle.

RCB women vs Gujarat women Playing 11 today

RCB Playing 11 (probables): Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, aghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Prema Rawat, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur.

GG Playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar and Kashvee Gautam.

RCB women vs GG women head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru women won: 2

Gujarat Giants women won: 2

Squads of both the teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Jagravi Pawar, Asha Sobhana, Joshitha V J

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 14.

What is the venue of the GG vs Bangalore WPL match 2025?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host GG vs RCB match.

At what time will the live toss between GG vs RCB WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs RCB WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Bengaluru cricket match is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GG vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The GG Women vs RCB Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of GG Women vs GG Women in WPL 2025 today's match?

Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming WPL 2025 matches.

Both the teams will aim to open their account on the WPL 2025 points with a win.