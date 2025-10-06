Monday, October 06, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

The live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in South Africa

New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details

New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
New Zealand and South Africa are taking each other on in match 7 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore and will be looking for their first win after heavy defeats by the hands of Australia and England respectively.
The coin flip of the match went in New Zealand's way who opted to bat first.   Captains take after toss:  Sophie Devine (NZ): We are going to have bat first today. It is a pretty good surface and didn't change much in the last game. We have the benefit of knowing what will be a good total on this surface. We know how threatening the South Africa bowling line-up can be. There has been a bit of rain today. Same team.  Laura Wolvaardt (SA): Don't mind too much. It will be a good wicket and don't mind chasing. We took the learnings but put it out of our minds quickly. No changes.  New Zealand vs South Africa playing 11:  New Zealand playing 11 vs South Africa: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing  South Africa playing 11 vs New Zealand: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba 
 

But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
South Africa will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 6? 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.

Cricket News New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

