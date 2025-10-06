NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

New Zealand and South Africa are taking each other on in match 7 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore and will be looking for their first win after heavy defeats by the hands of Australia and England respectively.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
When will the South Africa vs New Zealand match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
South Africa will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6.
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 6?
The match between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.