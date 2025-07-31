Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on August 1 (according to IST) in Florida.

WI vs PAK

WI vs PAK T20I series

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan will their begin white-ball tour against the West Indies starting with three T20 International matches in Florida. The action will kick off in less than 24 hours starting on August 1, 2025, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
 
After a disappointing 2-1 series defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan ( 8th rank in T20I) will be eager to bounce back and make a strong statement in this upcoming series. The Men in Green will aim to regain confidence and fine-tune their combinations ahead of future international commitments.
 
The West Indies ( 6th rank in T20I), under the leadership of Shai Hope, are also looking to reset following a tough home series against Australia, where they were whitewashed in all five T20I games. This series presents both sides with a valuable opportunity to regroup, experiment with their squads, and gain momentum. 
 
 
West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series full schedule

WI vs PAK T20Is schedule
Date Match Details Venue Match Start Time (local, IST and PKT)
Jul 31, Thu West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida 8:00 PM local time, 5:30 AM IST (Aug 1), 5 AM PKT
Aug 02, Sat West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida 8:00 PM local time, 5:30 AM IST (Aug 3), 5 AM PKT
Aug 03, Sun West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida 8:00 PM local time, 5:30 AM IST (Aug 4), 5 AM PKT
 
West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is  Pakistan have had the upper hands whenever they have faced the Windies in the shortrst format of the game, with the Men in Green winning 15 matches out of 21 encounters while the Windies have only managed to win 3 matches so far against them in T20Is. In their last 5 encounters agianst each other in the T20I format, it's Pakistan who have dominated with three wins while the other 2 matches couldn't produce a result.
 
Total matches: 21
WI won: 3
PAK won: 15
  West Indies vs Pakistan T20I squads  
Pakistan's T20I Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
 
West Indies T20I Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie
 

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the WI vs PAK T20I series begin?
The T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will begin on Friday, August 1, 2025 (according to IST).
 
What is the venue of the WI vs PAK T20I series?
The matches will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK T20I series in India?
The live telecast for the WI vs PAK T20I series will not be available on TV in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs PAK T20I series in India?
Live streaming of the WI vs PAK T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

