ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1: Check revised session timings after rain delay

The revised session timings mean the day's play may now end at 12 AM IST

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Despite rain threats, the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England started on time. England took early control by removing both Indian openers before skipper Shubman Gill, along with Sai Sudharsan, fought back to take India to 72 in the first session before rain forced an early lunch.
 
Although the rain stopped before the end of the lunch break, the second session was delayed by over an hour due to a wet outfield. 
 
Umpires conducted an inspection at 7 PM IST and allowed play to resume from 7:30 PM IST with revised session timings for the remainder of the day.
 
According to the new schedule, the afternoon session will now run from 7:30 PM to 9:35 PM IST. This extended window provides both teams additional time post-lunch to build pressure or consolidate positions. The tea interval will follow from 9:35 PM to 9:55 PM IST—a 20-minute break to allow players to regroup and refocus for the crucial evening phase.
 
The evening session is scheduled from 9:55 PM to 11:30 PM IST, with play possibly extending up to 12 AM IST. Match officials have permitted an additional 30 minutes of play, if required, to make up for overs lost earlier in the day.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

