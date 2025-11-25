What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

India’s hopes of saving the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati are hanging by a thread. After losing the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs, the visitors have taken control in the final match and have set a daunting 549-run target on Day 4 of the Test. India have basically 3 and a half session to try and hold on their wickets and fight for a draw as going for a such a mammoth total on a deteriorating wicket is almost impossible.

India’s Run-Chase Record

ALSO READ: Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss India has never successfully chased a target above 400 at home. Their highest-ever successful chase in Test cricket came in 1976 against the West Indies, scoring 406/4 at Port of Spain. At home, the record stands at 387/4 against England in Chennai (2008). India’s recent chases in India rarely exceed 276, showing just how daunting the 396-run target in Guwahati will be.

India’s Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests Target Score Opposition Venue Year 403 406/4 West Indies Port of Spain 1976 387 387/4 England Chennai 2008 328 329/7 Australia Brisbane 2021 276 276/5 West Indies Delhi 2011 264 264/5 Sri Lanka Kandy 2001 261 262/5 New Zealand Bengaluru 2012 257 258/5 Sri Lanka Colombo 2010 254 256/8 Australia Mumbai 1964 230 233/6 Australia Adelaide 2003 216 216/9 Australia Mohali 2010 Struggles Against South Africa India’s historical record against South Africa in successful run chases is modest. Their highest-ever fourth-innings chase against the Proteas is only 117, achieved in 2004 at Eden Gardens, a match in which current coach Gautam Gambhir featured. That innings included a solid partnership between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, who guided India to victory after Jacques Kallis starred with a century and fifty in the match.