Who is Jamie Smith? The batter with highest Test score by an English keeper

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Harry Brook slams 9th Test ton; first against India England proved why their future in Test cricket is safe on Friday, 4 July, when 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, on the third day of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, scored his second Test hundred—a century that turned the tide of the game. Smith came out to bat when England were struggling at 85 for 5 and went on to score the joint-third fastest century for England in 80 balls. He stitched a crucial 303 partnership with Harry Brook (158) to put the English side in the driving seat. However, he did not stop with one record; he went on to take his innings to 174* not out, breaking the record for the highest Test score by an English keeper, surpassing A.J. Stewart’s 173-run effort against New Zealand back in 1997.

Highest Test score by an English wicketkeeper-batter Player Score Opponent Venue Date J.L. Smith 174* India Birmingham 02 Jul 2025 A.J. Stewart 173 New Zealand Auckland 24 Jan 1997 J.M. Bairstow 167* Sri Lanka Lord’s 09 Jun 2016 A.J. Stewart 164 South Africa Manchester 02 Jul 1998 J.C. Buttler 152 Pakistan Southampton 21 Aug 2020 J.M. Bairstow 150* South Africa Cape Town 02 Jan 2016 Who is Jamie Smith? Jamie Luke Smith, born on 12 July 2000 in Epsom, Surrey, is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who has quickly risen through the ranks of English cricket. Making his domestic debut for Surrey, Smith drew attention for his calm temperament and attacking intent. His rapid development saw him move ahead of more experienced names like Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow in the national pecking order. After a promising ODI debut in 2023, Smith made his Test debut in July 2024 at Lord’s, scoring 70 in his maiden innings. England’s management, under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, saw him as the perfect fit for their aggressive “Bazball” blueprint, thanks to his fearless strokeplay and neat glove work.