Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

The second Test between India and England at Edgbaston may be only halfway through, but the heat has already shifted from the pitch to the press room. A war of words erupted on Thursday evening after England assistant coach Jeetan Patel boldly claimed his team had a "100 per cent" chance of winning the match—only for Ravindra Jadeja to shut it down with a reality check rooted in performance.

“Talk Whatever You Want”: Jadeja’s stern retort

Asked to respond to Patel’s assertion, Jadeja did not hold back.

“In a press conference, you can talk whatever you want, that is none of my business,” he said bluntly. "You have to go out there, perform and take those 20 wickets. That is what matters.”

"In a press conference, you can talk whatever you want, that is none of my business," he said bluntly. "You have to go out there, perform and take those 20 wickets. That is what matters."

His response came at the end of a day where he had already made a statement with the bat—scoring a vital 89 to cement India's massive total of 587. But it was this no-nonsense reply that stole the post-match headlines, adding spice to an already absorbing contest. England on the Back Foot, But Patel stays defiant Despite India's dominance with the bat, and early wickets from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj that left England reeling at 47 for 3, Patel remained unflinching in his optimism. "100 per cent," he told the media.

"We’ll go back in there, and we’ll have a quick chat about how the day’s gone, and what might look forward." Patel doubled down, pointing to Joe Root and Harry Brook as the anchors of a possible English comeback, calling them "two of the greatest batters in the world." Gill’s Masterclass and India’s Command The foundation for India’s dominance was laid by captain Shubman Gill, who played a sensational innings of 269 off 387 balls, laced with 30 boundaries and three sixes. It was a captain’s knock—fluent, fearless, and filled with maturity—that left England's inexperienced bowling unit searching for answers.