Why finishing WPL 2025 league phase at the top of the points table is key?

While Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians have already booked their place in the playoffs of WPL 2025, the last two league matches on Monday and Tuesday will still have a lot at stake as the top spot in the points table is still up for grabs. All three teams will aim to finish in the number one spot as it will book their place directly in the final, while the remaining two teams will have to tackle the eliminator route.

Currently, Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points under their belt, while Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians are second and third with eight points each. However, Delhi Capitals have played all their eight league games, while Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians still have one and two matches left to play respectively, which means any of the three teams can finish at the top of the table.

WPL 2025: Final qualification scenario of all qualified teams

Delhi Capitals

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 playoffs date, time, full list of qualified teams, live streaming Delhi Capitals, who qualified for the final directly in the last two editions, are once again sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points after eight matches. While they cannot add more points to their tally, they can still bank on their +0.396 net run rate to get them to their third successive final. But for that to happen, they will need Mumbai Indians to beat Gujarat Giants in their match on Monday and then lose their final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a big enough margin so that they do not overtake the Capitals in net run rate. If this happens, Delhi Capitals will finish at the top and will play directly in the final on March 15.

Gujarat Giants

After finishing at the bottom of the points table in the first two editions, Gujarat Giants have not only booked their place in the playoffs of WPL 2025 but also have a realistic chance of punching their ticket directly to the final. GG are currently second on the table with eight points in seven games and have a net run rate of +0.334. To finish at the top, they will need to win their final game against Mumbai Indians on Monday by a big enough margin, as they will then equal Delhi Capitals' points tally and will have a better net run rate to replace them at the top. They will also have to hope that Mumbai Indians either lose their game against RCB on Tuesday or, even if they win, their margin of victory is not big enough to keep their net run rate advantage.

Mumbai Indians

The inaugural champions, Mumbai Indians, are currently in third position in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.267. However, they still have two more matches left to play. If Mumbai Indians win both of their remaining games, they will have 12 points and will book their place without any issues. However, if they lose one match, they will need to win the other with a big enough margin to not only reach the 10-point mark but also improve their net run rate beyond both GG and DC. If they manage to pull off either of these two scenarios, they will confirm their place in the final of WPL for the second time.

WPL 2025 remaining league matches