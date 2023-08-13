WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India will aim to create history by becoming the first team to win a five-match series T20 international series when they face the West Indies in the fifth and final match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. India will not want to make any change in their playing 11 after winning back-to-back games with the same set of players. However, India could try Ishan Kishan and play him as the lower middle-order batter and wicket-keeper to test him at that position. West Indies, who were forced to make changes in the third T20 due to Jason Holder’s injury and made three changes in the fourth match. To strengthen their bowling line-up, Alzarri Joseph could replace Romario Shepherd in West Indies Playing 11. WIth the series on line other non-performer Odeon Smith could also pave the way for Joseph as he was not impressive in the fourth game either.

5th T20: India vs West Indies Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing 11 probable





India made a superb come back in the series



India were 0-2 down after losing the first two games of the series by fours and two wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad and Providence, Guyana respectively. But Hardik Pandya’s men fought back by winning the third match by seven wickets in Providence and the Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.India were 0-2 down after losing the first two games of the series by fours and two wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad and Providence, Guyana respectively. But Hardik Pandya’s men fought back by winning the third match by seven wickets in Providence and the fourth match by 9 wickets at Lauderhill, Florida.

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 29

India won: 19

West Indies: 09

No Result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20s vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad for T20s vs India

Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

India tour of West Indies 2023: IND vs WI 5th T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs West Indies 5th T20 take place?

The West Indies vs India 5th T20 will take place on August 13, Sunday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 5th T20?

The IND vs WI 5th T20 venue is Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 5th T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 5th T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 5th T20 between West Indies and India will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 5th T20?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 5th T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 5th T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 5th T20 in India for free.