Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as IND beat ENG to go 1-0 up in U19-T20 series

Wearing the iconic No. 18 jersey, 14-year-old Suryavanshi lived up to the growing buzz around him. He smashed 48 off just 19 balls, including three sixes in one over

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
India’s Under-19 side began their England tour with a clinical all-round display, easing to a six-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at Radlett on Friday. With the ball, India’s spinners and pacers shared the spoils to bowl England out for a modest 174. Then it was the young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi—fresh from his IPL 2025 heroics—who set the tone with a blistering cameo at the top, helping India chase down the target in just 24 overs. Despite a brief wobble in the middle, vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu guided the team home with a calm, unbeaten knock. India now lead the five-match Youth ODI series 1-0, with the team’s depth and flair clearly on display.

Bowling brilliance sets the tone

Put into the field first, India’s bowlers struck regularly to keep the English innings in check. Leg-spinner Kanishk Chouhan led the charge with figures of 3/20, while pacers RS Ambrish (2/24) and Henil Patel (2/41) ensured there was no lower-order flourish. Mohamed Enaan, with his tight lines, chipped in with two key wickets as well.
 
England's promising start—highlighted by a quickfire 42 off 28 balls from opener Isaac Mohammed—fizzled out after the hosts collapsed from 76/1 to 86/4. Though Rocky Flintoff tried to steady things with a determined 56 off 90 balls, his dismissal marked the end of England’s resistance, as the innings folded in the 43rd over.

Suryavanshi ignites the chase

Wearing the iconic No. 18 jersey, 14-year-old Suryavanshi lived up to the growing buzz around him. He smashed 48 off just 19 balls, including three sixes in one over, racing India to 70 without loss in seven overs. A team official later remarked how Suryavanshi’s intent and clean striking reminded them of IPL-level intensity.
 
After Suryavanshi and fellow opener Ayush Mhatre (21) fell in quick succession, India lost a third wicket soon after. However, Kundu, who remained unbeaten on 45 off 34 balls, kept his composure to finish the job in style.
 
Brief Scores:
  • England U-19: 174 all out in 42.2 overs (Rocky Flintoff 56, Isaac Mohammed 42; Chouhan 3/20, Enaan 2/37)
  • India U-19: 178/4 in 24 overs (Suryavanshi 48, Kundu 45*, Mhatre 21)
  • Result: India U-19 won by 6 wickets.

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs England

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

