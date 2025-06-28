Home / Cricket / News / ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

The live telecast of the first T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports networks in India

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 Playing 11
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Women will take on England Women in the first T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday, June 28. The series holds added importance as it serves as a preparatory step towards the 2026 ICC Women’s World Cup, which will also be held in England.
 
India, who are yet to win a T20I series on English soil, will look to break that pattern under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership. Shafali Verma returns to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, while the squad also includes new faces like Kranti Gaud and Sayali Satghare. The absence of experienced pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar due to injuries puts pressure on the young bowling unit. 
 
England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, come into the series with a well-rounded squad featuring Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Ecclestone, and rising stars like Alice Capsey and Issy Wong, making this a tough opener for the visitors.
 
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11 
England Women playing 11 (probable): Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield
 
India Women playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
 
ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in T20Is
  • Total matches: 30
  • England Women won: 22
  • India Women won: 8
  • No results: 0
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Full squads 
England Women T20I squad: 
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong
 
India Women T20I squad: 
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the England Women vs India Women first T20I match be played? 
The first of the five T20Is between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, June 28.
 
Where will the first T20I between England Women and India Women be played? 
The first T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
 
When will the toss for the first T20I match between England Women and India Women take place? 
The toss for the first T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on June 28? 
The first T20I match between England Women and India Women will begin at 7 PM IST on June 28.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20I match between England Women and India Women? 
The live telecast of the first T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between England Women and India Women? 
The live streaming of the first T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as IND beat ENG to go 1-0 up in U19-T20 series

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

Topics :India Women vs England WomenWomen's T20T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story