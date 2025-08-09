Top 5 Australian players to look out for during T20I series vs South Africa

Fresh from a commanding 5-0 T20I series win over the West Indies, Australia enter the South Africa series with growing confidence and clarity in their approach to the shortest format. With the 2026 T20 World Cup just months away, the focus is firmly on fine-tuning combinations and testing squad depth.

The return of key players like Travis Head adds further firepower to an already explosive batting lineup. While Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc continue their rest period, Australia are managing the workload of their returning quicks, offering chances for others to stake their claim. This series also marks a historic return to Darwin for international cricket, setting the stage for players to leave a strong impression before the global tournament.

Here are the 5 players from the Australia side that you need to look out for in the upcoming T20I series - Mitchell Owen - All-rounder Mitchell Owen had an impressive debut as Australia defeated the West Indies by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International series in Jamaica recently. Owen claimed a wicket with his medium pace before going on to score a quickfire 50 off 27 balls, helping Australia successfully chase down a 190-run target with seven balls remaining. He could well be the star performer for his side again when they take on the Proteas in Darwin.

Adam Zampa - Adam Zampa’s milestone 100th T20I, achieved during the fifth match against the West Indies in July, underlines his status as one of Australia’s most vital T20 players. As the only Australian male cricketer with over 100 T20I wickets (125), Zampa stands well clear of the next best, Mitchell Starc, who has 79, nearly 50 wickets behind. His consistency, experience, and ability to take wickets at key moments make him a major threat in the upcoming series against South Africa. Mitch Marsh - Australia’s batting unit clicked impressively during the West Indies series, but skipper Mitchell Marsh was the one notable exception, managing just 81 runs across five innings. While it's not a cause for alarm just yet, with a busy T20I schedule ahead, Marsh will be eager to find form quickly, especially now that he’s cemented as an opener alongside Travis Head.

With the T20 World Cup looming, every match carries added significance, and Marsh knows the importance of leading from the front, not just as captain, but with the bat. Against South Africa, he'll be determined to set the tone right from the first game, aiming to silence any doubts and reassert his value in a top order brimming with competition. Josh Hazlewood - The return of Josh Hazlewood offers a significant boost to Australia's pace attack ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. Known for his accuracy, control, and ability to build pressure, Hazlewood adds experience and reliability to the bowling unit. While his workload is expected to be managed carefully, his presence allows Australia to rotate their quicks without losing quality.