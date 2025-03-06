IML 2025: Tendulkar's fifty in vain as Australia beat India by 95 runs

Sachin Tendulkar's 64-run knock went in vain as a dominant Australia crushed India by a huge margin of 95 runs in their International Masters League contest here.

Set an imposing target of 270, India folded for a mere 174 in 20 overs and Tendulkar's 33-ball innings, studded with seven fours and four sixes, was the only bright spot for the team while Yusuf Pathan hit a 15-ball 25 with three fours and a six.

For Australia, it was a complete performance with skipper Shane Watson (110 not out) and Ben Dunk (132 not out) putting on 236 runs for the second wicket, powering them to a huge 269 for one in 20 overs batting first.

In reply, India captain Tendulkar waged a lone battle for his side, peppering both the sides of the wicket with spectacular shots but his effort was not enough.

Tendulkar's late cuts and straight drives were on full display as he took on the Australian attack with fearless intent to raise his fifty off 27 deliveries.

Tendulkar's effort kept India in hunt as they reached 100 for three halfway through the chase, but their fight petered out with regular fall of wickets.

Australia spinner Xavier Doherty claimed 5/25 from his four overs while Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, Dan Christian and Nathan Reardon claimed one wicket apiece.

The defeat India's first in four matches did not have any serious implications as Tendulkar's side has already made it to the semifinals.

Earlier, Dunk was more belligerent as the former left-handed batter smashed 10 sixes and 12 fours to make 132 not out from a mere 53 balls. Watson struck 12 fours and seven sixes in his 52-ball knock.

Brief scores: Australia Masters 269/1 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 110 not out, Ben Dunk 132 not out) beat India Masters 174 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 64, Yusuf Pathan 25; Xavier Doherty 5/25) by 95 runs.