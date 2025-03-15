Women's Premier League 2025 winners and runners-up list with their captains

Mumbai Indians have clinched their second Women's Premier League title as they successfully defended a 150-run target against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne cricket Stadium on March 15 (Saturday). This is Mumbai's 2nd title on the night

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 final: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, head-to-head, live streaming WPL 2025 winners list Season WPL Winner Runners-up Final Venue 2023 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 2025 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai In 2023, Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League to clinch the title in the inaugural season of the women's domestic league.

Who won the WPL in 2023, and against whom?

MI defeated DC in the final.

Winning captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning

Special fact: Mumbai won their first-ever WPL trophy in 2023.

Which team lifted the WPL trophy in 2024?

RCB won the title by defeating Delhi.

Winning captain: Smriti Mandhana

Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning