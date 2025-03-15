Rohit Sharma set to continue leadership role for England Tests: Reports

Following India’s dominant Champions Trophy victory, it appears that Rohit Sharma will reportedly continue as captain for India’s upcoming five-Test series in England, scheduled from June to August. Despite facing a challenging period with the bat and concerns over his future in Test cricket, the success in Dubai seems to have revived his position in the team.

Backing from BCCI and Selection Panel

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to join SRH after clearing fitness test Rohit’s Test career had come under scrutiny after a lackluster performance during the home Test series and a disastrous tour of Australia, which saw him step down from the final Test in Sydney. This led to speculation about his future in the longest format. However, sources confirm that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selection panel are in favor of Rohit leading the team for the England tour.

A source close to the matter stated, “He has shown what he is capable of. All key stakeholders feel that Rohit is the right candidate to lead India on the tour of England. Rohit himself is eager to continue playing red-ball cricket.”

Rohit’s Response to Retirement Rumors

After leading India to a Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit addressed rumors regarding his future in cricket. When asked about the next 50-over World Cup in 2027, he responded cautiously, saying, “I’m enjoying the game and my time with the team. The team is enjoying my company as well, which is a great feeling. I can’t predict 2027, but I’m keeping all options open.”

Rohit’s recent performances have shown a renewed sense of optimism. Following a challenging period in January, when he stepped down during India’s Test series in Australia, he expressed confidence that his batting form would improve.

Confidence and Realism in Equal Measure

During the Australian tour, Rohit acknowledged his struggles, stating, “There’s no guarantee that runs won’t come soon. Cricket changes every day, and I believe in myself. But I also need to be realistic about the situation.” With a renewed sense of purpose, Rohit Sharma looks set to continue leading India in the challenging English conditions this summer.