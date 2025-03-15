Saudi Arabia plans global T20 cricket league with $500 million investment

A new global Twenty20 cricket league, backed by Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments, is in the works and could mark one of the most significant changes to the sport in decades. The league is being spearheaded by Australian cricket figure Neil Maxwell and has been in development for over a year, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

A game-changing T20 league

The proposed eight-team league is inspired by tennis’ Grand Slams, with matches set to be played in four different locations worldwide each year. Saudi Arabia is expected to inject $500 million (AU$800 million) into the project, making it the league’s largest financial backer. Discussions are ongoing with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s global governing body.

Maxwell, a former NSW and Victoria all-rounder who now manages Australian captain Pat Cummins, has been a key force behind the proposal. He has worked closely with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) to develop the league as a new revenue stream that could help sustain Test Cricket beyond the dominant markets of India, Australia, and England.

Major financial backing and Saudi Arabia’s sports push

The Saudi government has been aggressively expanding its presence in global sports, investing heavily in LIV Golf, Formula 1, and securing hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. This T20 league would add to its growing portfolio.

SRJ Sports Investments is headed by Danny Townsend, the former CEO of the Australian Professional Leagues. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns a stake in streaming service DAZN, now also has ties to Australian cricket broadcasting, increasing its influence in the sport.

League structure and calendar fit

Sources told The Sydney Morning Herald that the league would be played during open windows in the cricket calendar, ensuring minimal disruption to existing international matches and domestic T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The tournament would introduce new franchise teams, including one based in Australia, and feature both men’s and women’s competitions. The final could be held in Saudi Arabia, highlighting its ambitions to become a major cricket destination.

A financial lifeline for smaller cricket nations

Unlike traditional cricket funding models, where revenues heavily favour India, Australia, and England, this league is designed to distribute wealth more evenly. Smaller cricketing nations could receive a share of the profits, helping them remain financially viable and reducing their reliance on loss-making Test matches.

The league is positioned as a complement to domestic T20 leagues rather than a competitor, giving players an additional lucrative platform while addressing long-term concerns about cricket’s financial sustainability.

Challenges and ICC approval

For the league to proceed, approval from the ICC and national cricket boards, including Cricket Australia, will be crucial. The ultimate decision rests with ICC Chair Jay Shah, who has the authority to determine whether Indian players can participate. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently prohibits Indian cricketers from competing in overseas T20 leagues outside the IPL, a policy that may need to be reconsidered.

Saudi controversy and 'sportswashing' accusations

Saudi Arabia’s growing involvement in global sports has not been without controversy. Human rights groups have accused the kingdom of using its vast financial resources to engage in “sportswashing” to improve its international image. The 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the exploitation of migrant workers have drawn widespread criticism.

Despite this, Saudi Arabia defends its investments in sports as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at transforming the country’s economy and global standing. The nation has already established links with cricket, hosting the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah and planning major investments in cricket infrastructure, including state-of-the-art stadiums.