WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule, squad and live streaming details

The defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to kick off their title defence in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, when they take on 2024 WPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture of the tournament on Friday, January 9. Mumbai were one of the two teams who used all five of their retentions ahead of the season-four mega auction. However, they were also active buyers during the bidding process and added some big names to their already high-profile squad.

With the score settled and history on their side, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be confident of winning their third WPL title in 2026. But how does their full schedule and overall squad look? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue Jan 9, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 10, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 13, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 15, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 17, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 20, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 26, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 30, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Feb 1, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full squad Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians live streaming and telecast details When will Mumbai Indians start their campaign in WPL 2026? The defending champions Mumbai Indians will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the opening fixture on Friday, January 9. How many matches will Mumbai Indians play in the league stage of WPL 2026?