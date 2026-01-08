Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule, squad and live streaming details

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule, squad and live streaming details

The defending champions Mumbai Indians, will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the opening fixture on Friday, January 9

Mumbai Indians full squad for WPL 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:55 PM IST
The defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to kick off their title defence in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, when they take on 2024 WPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture of the tournament on Friday, January 9.  Mumbai were one of the two teams who used all five of their retentions ahead of the season-four mega auction. However, they were also active buyers during the bidding process and added some big names to their already high-profile squad.
 
With the score settled and history on their side, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be confident of winning their third WPL title in 2026. But how does their full schedule and overall squad look? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule

Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue
Jan 9, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 10, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 13, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 15, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 17, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 20, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 26, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 30, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Feb 1, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque 

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians live streaming and telecast details

When will Mumbai Indians start their campaign in WPL 2026?
 
How many matches will Mumbai Indians play in the league stage of WPL 2026?
 
Mumbai Indians will play a total of eight matches during the league stage of WPL 2026.
 
What will be the venues for Mumbai Indians’ matches in WPL 2026?
 
Mumbai Indians will play all their matches of WPL 2026 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Mumbai Indians’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of all the WPL 2026 matches of Mumbai Indians will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Mumbai Indians’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of all the WPL 2026 matches of Mumbai Indians will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

