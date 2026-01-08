ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 17 umpires and 4 referees confirmed for tournament

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, will be overseen by a diverse group of match officials drawn from the Emirates ICC International Panels of Umpires and Referees. In total, 17 umpires and four match referees have been appointed for the tournament.

Officials from 13 different countries will be involved, underlining the ICC’s commitment to global representation and development in officiating.

Host Nation Representation from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will have a presence among the officiating panel, with two umpires selected from the host nation. Former Zimbabwe international Forster Mutizwa, who featured in 21 matches across all three formats during his playing career, is part of the lineup. He will be accompanied by fellow Zimbabwean umpire Iknow Chabi.

Experienced Names Add Depth to Umpiring Panel

The officiating group also includes several familiar names from the international cricketing circuit. Former West Indies player Deighton Butler is among those appointed, bringing first-hand experience of the elite level to the tournament.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20 World Cup prep England’s Graham Lloyd has also been named, continuing a family legacy in officiating. His father, David Lloyd, was a respected umpire before later establishing himself as a prominent cricket broadcaster.

Four Match Referees Confirmed

The ICC has confirmed four match referees for the competition. England’s Dean Cosker and India’s Prakash Bhatt will be joined by Graeme La Brooy of Sri Lanka and Neeyamur Rahul, who previously represented Bangladesh at the international level.

ICC Highlights Pathway for Officials

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta described the U19 World Cup as a key platform not only for young cricketers but also for emerging officials.

“This event is a major stage for the next generation of players, but it also serves as an important recognition and development opportunity for match officials,” Gupta said. “We see this tournament as a stepping stone in their progression at the highest level.”

Complete List of Match Officials

Umpires

Ahmad Shah Durrani (Afghanistan), Aidan Seaver (Ireland), Cory Black (New Zealand), Deighton Butler (West Indies), Faisal Afridi (Pakistan), Forster Mutizwa (Zimbabwe), Graham Lloyd (England), Iknow Chabi (Zimbabwe), Lubabalo Gcuma (South Africa), Masudur Mukul (Bangladesh), Nitin Bathi (Netherlands), Prageeth Rambukwella (Sri Lanka), Russell Warren (England), Shaun Haig (New Zealand), Shawn Craig (Australia), Virender Sharma (India), Zahid Bassarath (West Indies).

Match Referees

Dean Cosker (England), Graeme La Brooy (Sri Lanka), Neeyamur Rahul (Bangladesh), Prakash Bhatt (India)