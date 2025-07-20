World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is officially underway, kicking off on July 18 with a thrilling lineup of T20 matches featuring some of the biggest names in cricket history. Six legendary teams—India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies—have reunited under iconic leadership, with captains like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, and Dwayne Smith bringing both star power and competitive edge. Hosted across top venues in England, the tournament runs until August 2, with league games followed by semi-finals and a grand finale at Edgbaston.

While fans eagerly awaited the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, organisers confirmed it won't take place due to geopolitical tensions, after Indian players opted out of the fixture. Despite this absence, WCL 2025 promises a nostalgic and action-packed experience, giving cricket fans worldwide a chance to relive the magic of past heroes competing once again in national colours.

When will the WCL 2025 begin?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 began on Friday, July 18.

What are the venues for World Championship of Legends 2025?

Matches of WCL 2025 will be played across top venues in England, including Edgbaston, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds.

What time will the toss for WCL 2025 matches take place?

The toss for WCL 2025 matches will take place at 4:30 PM IST for day matches and 8:30 PM IST for evening matches.

What time do the WCL 2025 matches begin?

The WCL 2025 day matches begin at 5 PM IST and evening matches begin at 9 PM IST.