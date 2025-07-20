Home / Cricket / News / World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

The live telecast of WCL 2025 matches in India will be available on Star Sports Network

WCL 2025: Full schedule
WCL 2025 Full schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is officially underway, kicking off on July 18 with a thrilling lineup of T20 matches featuring some of the biggest names in cricket history. Six legendary teams—India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies—have reunited under iconic leadership, with captains like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, and Dwayne Smith bringing both star power and competitive edge. Hosted across top venues in England, the tournament runs until August 2, with league games followed by semi-finals and a grand finale at Edgbaston. 
 
While fans eagerly awaited the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, organisers confirmed it won't take place due to geopolitical tensions, after Indian players opted out of the fixture. Despite this absence, WCL 2025 promises a nostalgic and action-packed experience, giving cricket fans worldwide a chance to relive the magic of past heroes competing once again in national colours.
 
WCL 2025: Captains list
  • India Champions: Yuvraj Singh
  • Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez
  • Australia Champions: Brett Lee
  • England Champions: Kevin Pietersen
  • South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers
  • West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith
WCL 2025: Full schedule
 
Date Match Details Venue IST
Jul 18, Fri Pakistan Champions vs England Champions, 1st Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM
Jul 19, Sat West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, 2nd Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 5:00 PM
Jul 19, Sat England Champions vs Australia Champions, 3rd Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM
Jul 20, Sun India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 4th Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM
Jul 22, Tue India Champions vs South Africa Champions, 5th Match County Ground, Northampton 5:00 PM
Jul 22, Tue England Champions vs West Indies Champions, 6th Match County Ground, Northampton 9:00 PM
Jul 23, Wed Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 7th Match County Ground, Northampton 9:00 PM
Jul 24, Thu England Champions vs South Africa Champions, 8th Match Grace Road, Leicester 9:00 PM
Jul 25, Fri Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, 9th Match Grace Road, Leicester 9:00 PM
Jul 26, Sat India Champions vs Australia Champions, 10th Match Headingley, Leeds 5:00 PM
Jul 26, Sat Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, 11th Match Headingley, Leeds 9:00 PM
Jul 27, Sun South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, 12th Match Headingley, Leeds 5:00 PM
Jul 27, Sun India Champions vs England Champions, 13th Match Headingley, Leeds 9:00 PM
Jul 29, Tue Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 14th Match Grace Road, Leicester 5:00 PM
Jul 29, Tue India Champions vs West Indies Champions, 15th Match Grace Road, Leicester 9:00 PM
Jul 31, Thu TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 5:00 PM
Jul 31, Thu TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM
Aug 02, Sat TBC vs TBC, Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM
 
WCL 2025: Full squad of all teams
 
India Champions: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron
 
Pakistan Champions: Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal
 
Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Callum Ferguson, Rob Quiney, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, John Hastings, Steve O'Keefe, Ben Dunk, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile
 
England Champions: Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Usman Afzaal, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Liam Plunkett
 
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, Albie Morkel, JJ Smuts, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, AB de Villiers, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell
 
West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kieron Pollard, Dave Mohammed, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn

WCL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WCL 2025 begin? 
The World Championship of Legends 2025 began on Friday, July 18.
 
What are the venues for World Championship of Legends 2025? 
Matches of WCL 2025 will be played across top venues in England, including Edgbaston, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds.
 
What time will the toss for WCL 2025 matches take place? 
The toss for WCL 2025 matches will take place at 4:30 PM IST for day matches and 8:30 PM IST for evening matches.
 
What time do the WCL 2025 matches begin? 
The WCL 2025 day matches begin at 5 PM IST and evening matches begin at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of WCL 2025 matches in India? 
The live telecast of WCL 2025 matches in India will be available on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to watch live streaming of WCL 2025 matches in India? 
The live streaming of WCL 2025 matches in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Bangladesh eye winning start; toss at 5 PM IST

Tri-nation series 4th T20: ZIM vs SA Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: ENG-W survives rain to beat IND-W at Lord's; series level at 1-1

IPL ownership in The Hundred: ECB's new lifeline for county cricket

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamAustralia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story