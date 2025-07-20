World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

- India Champions: Yuvraj Singh
- Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez
- Australia Champions: Brett Lee
- England Champions: Kevin Pietersen
- South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers
- West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|IST
|Jul 18, Fri
|Pakistan Champions vs England Champions, 1st Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 19, Sat
|West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, 2nd Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|5:00 PM
|Jul 19, Sat
|England Champions vs Australia Champions, 3rd Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 20, Sun
|India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 4th Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 22, Tue
|India Champions vs South Africa Champions, 5th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|5:00 PM
|Jul 22, Tue
|England Champions vs West Indies Champions, 6th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|9:00 PM
|Jul 23, Wed
|Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 7th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|9:00 PM
|Jul 24, Thu
|England Champions vs South Africa Champions, 8th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 25, Fri
|Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, 9th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 26, Sat
|India Champions vs Australia Champions, 10th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|5:00 PM
|Jul 26, Sat
|Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, 11th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|9:00 PM
|Jul 27, Sun
|South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, 12th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|5:00 PM
|Jul 27, Sun
|India Champions vs England Champions, 13th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|9:00 PM
|Jul 29, Tue
|Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 14th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|5:00 PM
|Jul 29, Tue
|India Champions vs West Indies Champions, 15th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 31, Thu
|TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|5:00 PM
|Jul 31, Thu
|TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Aug 02, Sat
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
WCL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app