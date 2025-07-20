Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik
Jul 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
A buzzing Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka sets the stage today as Bangladesh welcomes Pakistan for the first of three T20Is. The Tigers, buoyed by their historic T20I series win in Sri Lanka, will look to keep the momentum going under Litton Das’s captaincy. Fans can expect a passionate home crowd, memories of Bangladesh’s two famous T20I wins over Pakistan at this very venue, and a side eager to build on their growing confidence. 
 
Pakistan, in contrast, arrive with a refreshed look. Agha Salman takes over the captaincy, and noted white-ball coach Mike Hesson starts a new stint at the helm. Several established stars — Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf — are missing, making way for fresh talent keen to impress ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. Despite Pakistan’s dominant head-to-head record (19–3), the Tigers hope their newly found form and home advantage will help them turn the tables in this much-anticipated series opener.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11 today

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 22
  • Pakistan won: 19
  • Bangladesh won: 3
  • No result: 0

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I full squad

Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim
 
Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match take place? 
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 20, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match? 
The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
 
At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I take place? 
The toss for the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will take place at 5 PM IST.
 
At what time will the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match in India? 
The BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

Jul 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

