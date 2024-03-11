Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2024: Beth Mooney's heroics keep Gujarat Giants playoffs hopes alive

WPL 2024: Beth Mooney's heroics keep Gujarat Giants playoffs hopes alive

WPL 2024 playoffs' race: With the defeat, UP Warriorz are all but out of the playoffs race. RCB just need a win while both UP and Gujarat want Smriti Mandhana's side to face a defeat by a big margin.

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Beth Mooney's last-over heroics overshadowed Deepti Sharma's innings as Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 8 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Sophie Ecclestone would be ruing her last over, in which 21 runs were conceded, performance against Monney in the first innings as that decided the winner in the last.

Chasing a 153-run target, UP Warriorz were off to the worst possible start. Captain Alyssa Healy went back to the pavilion in the first over with just 4 runs on the board. Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris followed the skipper to the dugout in quick succession as UP were reduced to 16-4 inside 4 overs. Deepti Sharma and Shweta Sehrawat put semblance to the Warriroz innings, taking the team 30 without losing any wicket at the end of the powerplay. But after the Sehrawat's dismissal 7th over felt as if UP were heading for a big defeat.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


It all came down to little moments in the end - the 18th over by Meghna Singh who conceded just three was one and then in the last over, after hitting a six, Deepti decided to take the run when she was better off being on strike. 

However, Deepti and Poonam Khemnar had some other plans. The unbeaten stand between Deepti and Poonam took UP very close to the victory but in the end they fell short by 8 runs.

With the defeat, UP Warriorz are all but out of the playoffs race. RCB just need a win while both UP and Gujarat want Smriti Mandhana's side to face a defeat by a big margin.

Gujarat Giants Women (20 ovs maximum)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Laura Wolvaardt st †Healy b Ecclestone 43 30 30 8 1 143.33
Beth Mooney (c)† not out 74 52 77 10 1 142.3
Dayalan Hemalatha c †Healy b Athapaththu 0 2 4 0 0 0
Phoebe Litchfield c Ecclestone b Sharma 4 8 8 0 0 50
Ashleigh Gardner c Sharma b Gayakwad 15 10 11 1 1 150
Bharti Fulmali c †Healy b Sharma 1 4 3 0 0 25
Kathryn Bryce c Athapaththu b Ecclestone 11 11 7 2 0 100
Tanuja Kanwar b Ecclestone 1 3 2 0 0 33.33
Shabnam MD run out (Harris/Ecclestone) 0 0 6 0 0 -
Meghna Singh not out 0 0 1 0 0 -
Extras (w 3) 3
TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 7.60) 152/8
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Chamari Athapaththu 4 0 25 1 6.25 11 4
Saima Thakor 2 0 19 0 9.5 6 4
Anjali Sarvani 1 0 11 0 11 3 2
Grace Harris 1 0 9 0 9 3 2
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4 0 28 1 7 9 1
Deepti Sharma 4 0 22 2 5.5 9 2
Sophie Ecclestone 4 0 38 3 9.5 9 6

Also Read

WPL 2024 GG vs UP Highlights: Deepti's 88 in vain as Giants stay alive

WPL 2024 UP vs GG Highlights: Harris, Ecclestone shine in Warriorz victory

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024: Rehab on track but will Surya be available for MI's first game?

Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

IPL 2024 captaincy to Pant in T20 WC: All you need to know about Rishabh

Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India and Australia rankings after NZ Tests

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story