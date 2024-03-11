Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

Gujarat Giants kept themselves in the race for the playoffs after beating UP Warriorz by 8 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Meanwhile UP Warriorz's hopes for a place in playoffs are hanging by threat after they failed to win despite Deepti Sharma's heroics. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs and both the teams would be eyeing to finish at the top to book a place directly in the final of WPL 2024.









WPL 2024 points table



With three wins in eight matches, UP Warriorz are all but out of the playoffs as they are at the fourth spot on the WPL points table. If RCB doesn't lose their last fixture with big margin then UP will remain at the fourth spot.



Women's Premier League 2024 points table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women(Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 Mumbai Indians Women(Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.343 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.027 UP Warriorz 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.371 Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.873 If RCB women's team win their fixture against Mumbai Indians then UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will not be able to finish at the number 3 spot on Women's Premier League leaderboard. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, need to win their last league match against Mumbai Indians on March 12 to qualify for the playoffs.