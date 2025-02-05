SA20 eliminator Sunrisers vs Super Kings Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The playoff matches of SA20 2025 are now underway, and the next stop will be the eliminator match between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, February 5. This will be an interesting matchup, as the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who started the season with three straight losses, came back strong and won five of their next seven games to finish third in the points table with 24 points, keeping their hopes of a three-peat alive and well.

On the other hand, the story has been the exact opposite for Joburg Super Kings, who were undefeated in their first three games but lost five of their next seven. They just made the cut for the playoffs, finishing fourth on the table with 19 points.

ALSO READ: MI Cape Town beat Royals to storm into their first-ever SA20 final Sunrisers do not seem to have many issues with their performance after the initial games, with players like Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen stepping up whenever needed. Joburg, on the other hand, have been inconsistent with the bat throughout the season, heavily dependent on their opening pair of Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis. If they fail to provide a good start, their batting lineup looks quite ordinary.

The winner of this eliminator match will play Paarl Royals in qualifier 2 on Thursday, with a place in the final alongside MI Cape Town on the line.

SA20 eliminator: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Playing 11

Also Read

Sunrisers Eastern Cape playing 11 (probable): Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

SA20 eliminator: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Head-to-head record

Both Sunrisers and Joburg are on equal footing in head-to-head records, with three wins each.

Total matches: 7

Sunrisers won: 3

Joburg won: 3

No result: 1

SA20 eliminator Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Full squad

SEC squad: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Daniel Smith, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe, Simon Harmer, Okuhle Cele, Zak Crawley

JSK squad: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, JP King, Evan Jones, Matheesha Pathirana, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Doug Bracewell, Jonny Bairstow

SA20 eliminator Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live streaming and telecast details

When is the eliminator match of SA20 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings?

The eliminator match of SA20 between SEC and JSK is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5.

What is the venue for the eliminator match of SA20 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings?

The eliminator match between SEC and JSK will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 5.

What time will the toss take place in the eliminator match of SA20 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings?

The toss for the eliminator match of SA20 between SEC and JSK will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

What time will the eliminator match of SA20 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings begin?

The match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the SA20 eliminator match in India?

The live telecast of the SA20 eliminator match between SEC and JSK will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the SA20 eliminator match in India?

The live streaming of the SA20 eliminator match between SEC and JSK will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.