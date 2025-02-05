Rohit and Virat still match-winners, says Kevin Pietersen amid criticism

Two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have been under the crosshairs of critics for their recent struggles to get runs. The duo even tried their luck in the Ranji Trophy in the hope of regaining their form, but failed to do so once again. Many fans and cricket experts have been questioning their place in the team amidst their lack of form.

However, some experts still believe that Rohit and Virat remain among India's biggest match-winners. The latest addition to this list is England's legendary all-rounder Kevin Pietersen, who believes Rohit and Virat should be hailed as heroes for their contribution to cricket over their long careers rather than being subjected to heavy criticism as they are still the same match winners they used to be. Pietersen also believes that calls for their retirement are unjust and a bit too harsh.

Retirement talks are unfair

Following India's 1-3 series defeat to Australia, calls for Kohli and Rohit's retirement have grown louder. However, Pietersen dismissed these suggestions as unfair, questioning how players with such remarkable careers could be asked to step down so easily. He acknowledged that while discussions about their future are expected, they deserve far more respect than they are currently receiving.

Everyone goes through a period of struggle

Reflecting on his own experiences, Pietersen noted that all cricketers face challenges at some point in their career. He pointed out that Kohli and Rohit are not machines who can deliver century after century every time they step onto the field. He also stated that just one poor tour against Australia does not make them bad players or diminish their achievements.

Players are humans too

Pietersen urged fans to remember that cricketers are human beings, not just statistics on a scoreboard. He stressed that while players might be criticised now, people will ultimately remember the joy they brought to the game. According to him, Kohli and Rohit made fans feel happy, and that feeling should be valued more than mere numbers.

Time for support, not critique

Pietersen emphasised that cricketers like Kohli and Rohit should be celebrated as they near the later stages of their careers. He pointed out that such players have left a lasting impact on the sport and should not be judged solely on their recent form. He firmly believes that when they retire, people will reflect not just on their records, but on the excitement and emotions they brought to the game.