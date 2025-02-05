IND vs ENG - One series does not define the form of whole team: Gill

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments, says Gill ahead of India vs England 1st ODI in Rajkot.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
India's vice-captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday defended their performance in the Test series loss in Australia, saying that one poor series does not define a team and that it is unfair to criticise a side after a rare bad outing.

India suffered a 1-3 defeat in the five-match series in Australia, bringing to an end their decade-long dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gill himself are now set to return for the three-match ODI series against England before heading to Dubai for the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments," Gill told reporters here ahead of the first ODI against England.

"Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day and we would have won the match and the series would have been a draw and this talk wouldn't have happened.

"One match and one day doesn't define us, we won there twice before and earlier won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind."  Before the reverse in Australia, India were also whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand at home, unprecedented in the country's cricket history.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

