WPL 2025 auction: Remaining purse of all five teams and available slots

As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction approaches, teams are finalising their strategies for securing top talent. The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, in Bengaluru. The auction will see 120 players (91 Indians and 29 overseas) go under the hammer. However, with only 19 slots available across the five franchises, we can expect some groundbreaking bids from franchises during the auction.

The varying purse sizes and limited slots make this auction particularly intriguing. Teams with higher budgets, such as Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, may dominate the bidding for marquee players. Meanwhile, teams with tighter budgets, like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, must employ smart strategies to fill their gaps effectively. But how much can the teams afford with their remaining purse and open slots? To find out, let’s take a look at the remaining purse and available slots for all five teams.

Delhi Capitals: 4 slots, ₹2.5 crore remaining

Delhi Capitals have four slots to fill with a purse of ₹2.5 crore. With limited funds, the Capitals may focus on uncapped players or smart buys to complement their core squad. Their strategy will likely revolve around finding budget-friendly players who can impact key areas and help them win the title after ending up as runners-up twice in two seasons.

Gujarat Giants: 4 slots, ₹4.4 crore remaining

Gujarat Giants have the highest remaining purse at ₹4.4 crore, giving them the flexibility to go after marquee players. With four slots available, the Giants can afford to make aggressive bids for capped players and bolster their squad with quality additions to finally aim for the gold after finishing at the bottom of the table in previous editions.

Mumbai Indians: 4 slots, ₹2.65 crore remaining

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians head into the auction with ₹2.65 crore in their purse and four open slots. Mumbai will need to balance their budget carefully, focusing on all-rounders and finishers who can strengthen their squad. They released one of their main players, Issy Wong, ahead of the auction, meaning they could also target quality fast bowlers like Lauren Bell on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4 slots, ₹3.25 crore remaining

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have ₹3.25 crore left, are in a favourable position to target key players while managing their funds. With four slots to fill, the team may aim to add depth to their batting and bowling departments. Although they retained most of their core members after winning the title in 2024, they will look to add extra muscle to become the first WPL team to defend their title successfully.

UP Warriorz: 3 slots, ₹3.9 crore remaining

UP Warriorz have three slots remaining and a healthy purse of ₹3.9 crore. This gives them an opportunity to make strategic bids for high-impact players who can complement their existing lineup and help push for the title after failing to reach the final twice.

Remaining purse and available slots of all five teams during WPL 2025 auction: