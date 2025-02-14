Business Standard

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League

Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Kolkata, according to media reports

IPL trophy

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will kick-start with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 
 
BCCI has yet to officially announce the IPL 2025 schedule. According to a cricbuzz report, BCCI has shared the dates of the key games with the franchises.
 
IPL 2025 key matches dates
 
Last year’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will also open their campaign at home (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium). They are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, March 23. The clash, scheduled as an afternoon game, will mark the first home fixture for SRH this season.
 
 
Guwahati will make its IPL debut as Rajasthan Royals’ second home venue. The Royals will play two evening matches there, facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Kolkata.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
BCCI revises IPL Start date at broadcasters’ request
 
Following the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai on January 12, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had indicated that IPL 2025 would begin on March 23. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has since adjusted the schedule, with sources suggesting that the shift to a Saturday start was made at the request of broadcasters. The full fixture list is expected to be released within the next couple of days.
 
IPL 2025 venues
  • Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
  • Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  • MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
  • M Chinnaswany Stadium in Bengaluru
  • Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
  • Mullanpur Stadium
  • Arun Jaitley Stadiun in Delhi
  • Swai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur
  • Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  • Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad
  • Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
  • HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Valentine's Day 2025 Wishes
