WPL 2025: GG vs UPW Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Gujarat Giants Women will face UP Warriorz Women in the third match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday, February 16.

After a disappointing finish at the bottom of the points table last season, Gujarat Giants aimed for a strong start in WPL 2025. In their opening match, they set a formidable total of 201/5 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks to half-centuries from Beth Mooney and captain Ashleigh Gardner. However, the defending champions chased down the target effortlessly, completing the victory in under 19 overs with six wickets remaining.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium On the other hand, UP Warriorz will kick off their campaign on Sunday under their new captain, Deepti Sharma. In 2024, they finished just ahead of the Giants in fourth place, winning three and losing five of their eight matches. Deepti and her team will be eager to begin with a confidence-boosting win.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Playing 11 today

GG Playing 11 (probables): Ashleigh Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney (wk), Simran Shaikh, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.

UPW Playing 11 (probables): Uma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Also Read

GG vs UPW head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Gujarat Giants women won: 1

UP Warriorz women won: 3

WPL 2025 points table Women’s Premier League 2025 points table Teams PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 0.869 W 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0.05 W 2 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 -0.05 L 0 Gujarat Giants 1 0 1 -0.869 L 0 UP Warriorz 0 0 0 0 - 0

Squads of both the teams:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 16.

What is the venue of the GG vs UP WPL match 2025?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host GG vs UPW match.

At what time will the live toss between GG vs UPW WPL match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs UPW WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Gujarat vs UP cricket match is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The GG vs UPW cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of GG vs UPW in WPL 2025 today's match?

Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming WPL 2025 matches.