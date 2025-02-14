WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers list, and where to watch

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB, LIVE SCORE and match updates here The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is all set to begin on February 14, with a dazzling opening ceremony, adding to the excitement of the tournament’s third edition. The event will take place as part of the mid-match show during the season opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

When and Where Will the WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Take Place?

The grand event is scheduled to unfold on February 14, 2025, during the innings break of the tournament’s first match. Fans can witness the spectacle at approximately 9:00 PM IST at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, setting the stage for an electrifying season.

Where to Watch the WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

Who Will Perform at the WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The star-studded event will feature a high-energy performance by Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana, along with a captivating musical act by renowned singer Madhubanti Bagchi, along with Bhvani Bhanushali, Kinjal Dave. Their performances are expected to add glamour and excitement to the evening, making it a spectacle to remember.

WPL 2025 mid-innings ceremony performers list

Jonita Gandhi (Lucknow's Ekana Stadlum) Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bhoomi Trivedi

Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar

Shruti Hasan

Vaani Kapoor

Zahran S Khan

Aastha Kohli

With a blend of cricket and entertainment, the WPL 2025 opening ceremony promises to be a thrilling kickoff to what is expected to be another competitive and action-packed season.