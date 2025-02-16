WPL 2025, GG vs UPW, LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

After two high-intensity matches to kick off WPL 2025, the action is set to continue at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with match number 3 of the season between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz on Sunday, February 16.

Both teams have just one aim today: to win the match and add their first points in WPL 2025. GG will take the field after suffering a massive defeat against RCB in the tournament opener, while this will be the first match of the season for UPW.

Both teams have new captains this time around, with Ashleigh Gardner leading Gujarat Giants. Despite the loss in the first match, she was brilliant with both bat and ball. Deepti Sharma, on the other hand, will aim to replicate Gardner’s performance but with a win for her team as well.

It was a batter’s day out in the first match, but we saw them struggle on Saturday, which suggests an even contest today. Notably, the chasing team has won both matches in the season so far, meaning fans can expect the toss winner to opt for fielding first again on Sunday.

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Playing 11

GG Playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.

UPW Playing 11 (probables): Suma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

WPL 2025, UPW vs GG: Head to head

In four matches against each other, Gujarat Giants have defeated UP Warriorz only once, while the Warriorz have emerged victorious on the other three occasions.

Total matches: 4

GG won: 1

UPW won: 3

No result: 0

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 3 of WPL 2025 between GG’s Ashleigh Gardner and UPW’s Deepti Sharma will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG and UPW will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz here.