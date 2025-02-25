Champions Trophy 2025 points table: ENG, AFG, AUS, SA rankings and stats

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Tuesday's Group B match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was called off due to rain, with no play taking place. Both teams were awarded one point each. Consequently, South Africa remains at the top of the table, leading Australia due to a better Net Run Rate. This sets the stage for Wednesday's crucial Group B clash between England and Afghanistan, which has now become a potential knockout game, with both teams needing a win to stay in the tournament. Afghanistan will be looking to spring another upset against the Three Lions on February 26 as the battle for the final four intensifies in Group B. ALSO READ: BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025
Champions Trophy Group B full schedule
|
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|
Group B
|
Teams
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net run rate
|
South Africa
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2.14
|
Australia
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0.475
|
England
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-0.475
|
Afghanistan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-2.14
An exciting set of fixtures await for the Group B teams which is now wide open after the match between Australia and South Africa was called off. All 4 sides are still in contention for the top 2 spots that will book them a berth into the semi-finals of the tournament.
|
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
|
Date
|
Result and Score
|
Stage
|
Venue
|
Match Time
|
February 21, Friday
|
South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs
|
Group B
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
MATCH COMPLETED
|
February 22, Saturday
|
Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
MATCH COMPLETED
|
February 25, Tuesday
|
Australia vs South Africa
|
Group B
|
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|
MATCH ABANDONED
|
February 26, Wednesday
|
Afghanistan vs England
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
2:30 PM IST
|
February 28, Friday
|
Australia vs Afghanistan
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
2:30 PM IST
|
March 1, Saturday
|
England vs South Africa
|
Group B
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
2:30 PM IST
