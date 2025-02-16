WPL 2025: Shafali and Niki were the reason for DC's win, says Mithali

The two-time finalists of WPL, Delhi Capitals, registered a narrow escape against the inaugural champions, Mumbai Indians, in their first match of WPL 2025. DC, chasing the 165-run target set by MI, crossed the line on the last ball of the match with just two wickets left in their bank. Shafali Verma (43) and Niki Prasad (35) played crucial roles in the win, as former India skipper Mithali Raj acknowledged their efforts and said they were the reason DC was able to pull off the chase.

A match filled with momentum shifts

Raj reflected on the game, stating that it was remarkable how frequently the momentum shifted between the teams, making it impossible to predict the winner until the last delivery. She compared it to the previous night’s high-scoring chase of 201 runs but emphasised that this match was more about intensity than just big hitting.

Niki Prasad’s maturity in her debut game

Speaking about Niki Prasad's performance, Raj noted that while Shafali Verma provided Delhi Capitals with a strong start, Prasad's 35-run innings played an equally crucial role. She pointed out that despite wickets falling around her, Prasad remained composed at the crease, ensuring stability for the team.

Raj mentioned that Prasad was playing her first game and had just come off captaining India to victory in the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup. She acknowledged that nerves must have been there, but Prasad fought through them admirably. While she was eventually dismissed attempting a big shot with two runs required off two balls, Raj remarked that such moments would be easier for her to handle with experience. She also credited Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce for providing Prasad with solid support during the innings.

Shafali Verma’s natural aggression stands out

On Shafali Verma’s batting, Raj remarked that she has always been an aggressive player who never adopts a defensive approach. She observed that right from the second ball, Verma was looking to score and played her shots with confidence.

Raj pointed out that the only way to dismiss Verma was by outthinking her. She explained that just before Verma’s wicket, the fielding side made strategic adjustments, bringing mid-on up and pushing deep square leg back, as she had been finding boundaries in that area. She noted that Verma instinctively tried to clear mid-on but ended up getting caught, handing the opposition a crucial breakthrough.

Stacy-Ann King lauds Niki Prasad’s potential

Former West Indies cricketer Stacy-Ann King, also speaking on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, praised Niki Prasad’s ability to handle pressure. She mentioned that while Prasad had shown promise in the India U-19 team, she did not get many chances to bat due to the strong performances of G Trisha and Kamalini. King observed that although Prasad started off a little shaky in this match, she gradually settled in and played her shots beautifully.

Mumbai Indians’ costly mistakes

Discussing Mumbai Indians' performance, King highlighted their failure to play the full 20 overs as a critical mistake. She recalled that Harmanpreet Kaur had acknowledged in her post-match comments that losing five balls without scoring was a turning point, as even a single extra run in that phase could have changed the outcome.

King also pointed out that MI needed to refine their approach, especially when handling spin bowling. While Hayley Matthews took key wickets, including those of Shafali Verma and Sarah Bryce, King noted that she had conceded 15 runs before finding success. She suggested that both teams could take valuable lessons from this match, whether in constructing their innings more effectively or refining their bowling strategies.