WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

With the first two matches of the WPL 2025 witnessing some good batting wickets in Vadodara, the third match between the Gujarat Giants and UP Wariorz is expected to be a thriller as well at the Kotambi Stadium on February 16. With Gujarat Giants having already created history by scoring the first-ever 200+ total in WPL history, they will be looking forward to another positive batting display on the night featuring Ashleigh Gardner who was prolific for them.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for GG vs UPW WPL 2025 match

ALSO READ: WPL 2025: RCB and GG shatter records on batter's day out in Vadodara The pitch has shown a clear tendency to favor batters, as observed in the first two matches. It becomes increasingly easier to bat as the game progresses, thanks to the black soil. The boundaries at the ground are relatively short—60 metres on one side, 51 metres on the other, and 61 metres straight. While seam bowlers might find some assistance early in the innings, the conditions are expected to favor the batters once again on Sunday.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s T20 records

The WPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants was the first-ever women’s T20 match at this venue. As the pitch report suggested, it was a high-scoring game, with Gujarat, powered by Ashleigh Gardner (79) and Beth Mooney (56), posting a strong total of 201 runs. The second match saw Mumbai Indians post a total of 164 while bowlers did pick some good wickets as the game progressed.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s ODI records

Kotambi Stadium has hosted three Women's One Day International (ODI) matches, with the team batting first winning twice and the chasing team claiming victory once. Notable performances at the venue include the highest total of 358/5 by India Women against West Indies Women in 2024. The lowest total recorded is 103 all out, set by West Indies Women against India Women in the same year.

India Women set the record for the highest successful chase at the stadium, scoring 167/5 in 28.2 overs against West Indies Women. The lowest successful total defended at the venue is India Women’s 358/5 in 2024. On average, the first-innings score at Kotambi Stadium is 278, while the second-innings average is 171.