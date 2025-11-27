WPL Auctions: Full list of most expensive players in tournament history

ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India? The Women’s Premier League has transformed into one of the most competitive and high-profile T20 tournaments in world cricket. With each season, the league has drawn top-tier talent and witnessed fierce bidding wars among franchises seeking match-winners. As anticipation builds for the WPL 2026 mega auction, which will be the tournament’s first mega auction scheduled for Thursday, November 27, in Delhi, let’s take a look at the most expensive signings in the tournament’s short but impactful history.

Most expensive auction picks in WPL history

Rank Player Name Country Price Team Edition 1 Smriti Mandhana India ₹3.40 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2023 2 Ashleigh Gardner Australia ₹3.20 Crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt England ₹3.20 Crore Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 4 Deepti Sharma India ₹2.60 Crore UP Warriorz WPL 2023 5 Jemimah Rodrigues India ₹2.20 Crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 6 Shafali Verma India ₹2.00 Crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 7 Keshavee Gautam India ₹2.00 Crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 8 Annabel Sutherland Australia ₹2.00 Crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 9 Beth Mooney Australia ₹2.00 Crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 10 Pooja Vastrakar India ₹1.90 Crore Mumbai Indians WPL 2023

ALSO READ: Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27 Smriti Mandhana (India) – ₹3.40 crore Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Edition: WPL 2023 Smriti Mandhana created history in the inaugural WPL by becoming its highest-paid player. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured her for a massive ₹3.40 crore, reflecting the confidence placed in her attacking strokeplay and leadership qualities. Known for dictating the pace of an innings and playing big-match knocks, Mandhana’s blend of flair and reliability made her the biggest attraction of the 2023 auction. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) – ₹3.20 crore Team: Gujarat Giants

Edition: WPL 2023 Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round brilliance earned her a hefty ₹3.20 crore deal with Gujarat Giants. A destructive batter and a wicket-taking off-spinner, Gardner’s multi-dimensional skill set makes her a dream pick in T20 cricket. The Giants invested heavily in her ability to influence games in all three departments, making her one of the most valuable signings of the season.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – ₹3.20 crore Team: Mumbai Indians

Edition: WPL 2023 Nat Sciver-Brunt matched Gardner’s price tag, landing a ₹3.20 crore contract with Mumbai Indians. Known for her composure under pressure and clean ball-striking, she has been central to England’s white-ball success. Her seam bowling adds further balance, which is why Mumbai saw her as a crucial pillar for their 2023 campaign. Deepti Sharma (India) – ₹2.60 crore Team: UP Warriorz

Edition: WPL 2023 The UP Warriorz made a strong all-round investment by bringing in Deepti Sharma for ₹2.60 crore. With her economical off-spin and composed middle-order batting, Deepti offers tactical flexibility. Her ability to shift momentum with either discipline has made her one of India’s most dependable T20 performers.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) – ₹2.20 crore Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals secured Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, banking on her elegance and adaptability with the bat. Whether building an innings or finishing with flair, Rodrigues brings calmness and clarity to the crease. Her growing reputation as a reliable middle-order presence made her a prized pick in 2023. Shafali Verma (India) – ₹2.00 crore Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2023 Shafali Verma’s explosive batting earned her a ₹2.00 crore contract from Delhi Capitals. One of the most fearless young openers in world cricket, Shafali is known for dismantling attacks right from the first over. Her aggressive approach provides instant impact, making her one of the most exciting investments in the league.

Keshavee Gautam (India) – ₹2.00 crore Team: Gujarat Giants

Edition: WPL 2024 Keshavee Gautam emerged as one of the surprise high earners of WPL 2024, with Gujarat Giants picking her up for ₹2.00 crore. A rising all-rounder with consistent domestic performances, she offers steady batting support and reliable bowling spells. The price tag reflected the franchise’s belief in her long-term potential. Annabel Sutherland (Australia) – ₹2.00 crore Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2024 Annabel Sutherland’s growing reputation as a dependable seam-bowling all-rounder fetched her a ₹2.00 crore deal with Delhi Capitals. Known for her aggression with the bat and ability to provide key breakthroughs, Sutherland has quickly become a valuable T20 asset. Her versatility made her a top-tier purchase in the 2024 auction.