WPL auctions: List of most expensive Indian players in tournament history

ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India? India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set for the season 4 auction, which will also be its first mega auction since the inaugural season, on Thursday, November 27, in Delhi. Over the years, we have seen many players fetching expensive bids, especially Indian players. From Indian vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana to upcoming talent Simran Shaikh, many Indian players have proved their worth to go for expensive bids. So ahead of the much-anticipated WPL 2026 mega auction, let’s take a look at the top expensive Indian player buys during the auctions of the first three editions.

Most expensive Indian players list: Player Year Price (₹) Team Smriti Mandhana 2023 3.40 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Deepti Sharma 2023 2.60 crore UP Warriorz Jemimah Rodrigues 2023 2.20 crore Delhi Capitals Shafali Verma 2023 2.00 crore Delhi Capitals Pooja Vastrakar 2024 1.90 crore Mumbai Indians Simran Shaikh 2025 1.90 crore Gujarat Giants G Kamalini 2025 1.60 crore Mumbai Indians Prema Rawat 2025 1.20 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru ALSO READ: Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27 Some notable Indian picks during WPL auctions from the 2023 to 2025 seasons Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.40 crore (RCB, 2023)

Smriti Mandhana became the face of the inaugural WPL auction when RCB secured her for a record ₹3.40 crore. The aggressive opener’s reputation as a global T20 star, combined with her leadership qualities, made her the most sought-after Indian player. Teams valued her consistency, strong off-side play, and proven match-winning ability. Her signing set the benchmark for how franchises would invest in elite Indian talent. Deepti Sharma – ₹2.60 crore (UP Warriorz, 2023) Deepti Sharma drew major attention in the 2023 auction thanks to her all-round capabilities. UP Warriorz paid ₹2.60 crore for her versatility, reliability under pressure, and tactical intelligence. Known for controlling the middle overs and contributing valuable runs from the lower middle order, Deepti represented a complete package. Her ability to win tough moments with bat or ball made her one of the most impactful buys of the season.

Jemimah Rodrigues – ₹2.20 crore (Delhi Capitals, 2023) Jemimah Rodrigues’ rise as a dynamic stroke-maker made her a premium acquisition for Delhi Capitals at ₹2.20 crore. Her sharp game awareness, excellent fielding, and ability to accelerate without risk elevated her value. Franchises viewed her as a long-term T20 asset capable of anchoring innings while still playing attacking cricket. Jemimah’s adaptability in multiple batting positions enhanced her status as a top-tier WPL Indian signing. Shafali Verma – ₹2.00 crore (Delhi Capitals, 2023) Delhi Capitals invested ₹2.00 crore in Shafali Verma, betting on her fearless batting style and explosive powerplay impact. Shafali’s ability to dismantle bowling attacks early made her a prized acquisition with long-term potential. Her strike rate, natural six-hitting ability, and growing maturity as a top-order batter justified the high bid. Teams recognised her as a genuine game-changer capable of altering match momentum within overs.