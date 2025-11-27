WPL auctions: List of most expensive Indian players in tournament history

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set for the season 4 auction, which will also be its first mega auction since the inaugural season, on Thursday, November 27, in Delhi. Over the years, we have seen many players fetching expensive bids, especially Indian players. From Indian vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana to upcoming talent Simran Shaikh, many Indian players have proved their worth to go for expensive bids. So ahead of the much-anticipated WPL 2026 mega auction, let’s take a look at the top expensive Indian player buys during the auctions of the first three editions. ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATESALSO READ: WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India?
Some notable Indian picks during WPL auctions from the 2023 to 2025 seasons
Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.40 crore (RCB, 2023)
Smriti Mandhana became the face of the inaugural WPL auction when RCB secured her for a record ₹3.40 crore. The aggressive opener’s reputation as a global T20 star, combined with her leadership qualities, made her the most sought-after Indian player. Teams valued her consistency, strong off-side play, and proven match-winning ability. Her signing set the benchmark for how franchises would invest in elite Indian talent.
Deepti Sharma – ₹2.60 crore (UP Warriorz, 2023)
Deepti Sharma drew major attention in the 2023 auction thanks to her all-round capabilities. UP Warriorz paid ₹2.60 crore for her versatility, reliability under pressure, and tactical intelligence. Known for controlling the middle overs and contributing valuable runs from the lower middle order, Deepti represented a complete package. Her ability to win tough moments with bat or ball made her one of the most impactful buys of the season.
Jemimah Rodrigues’ rise as a dynamic stroke-maker made her a premium acquisition for Delhi Capitals at ₹2.20 crore. Her sharp game awareness, excellent fielding, and ability to accelerate without risk elevated her value. Franchises viewed her as a long-term T20 asset capable of anchoring innings while still playing attacking cricket. Jemimah’s adaptability in multiple batting positions enhanced her status as a top-tier WPL Indian signing.
Delhi Capitals invested ₹2.00 crore in Shafali Verma, betting on her fearless batting style and explosive powerplay impact. Shafali’s ability to dismantle bowling attacks early made her a prized acquisition with long-term potential. Her strike rate, natural six-hitting ability, and growing maturity as a top-order batter justified the high bid. Teams recognised her as a genuine game-changer capable of altering match momentum within overs.
Pooja Vastrakar commanded ₹1.90 crore in 2024 due to her pace-bowling skill and all-round value. Mumbai Indians identified her as a reliable seam option capable of delivering in both powerplay and death overs. Her athletic fielding and lower-order hitting added extra attractiveness. Teams valued her as a rare Indian fast-bowling all-rounder — an asset that enhances balance and depth in T20 line-ups, especially in high-pressure situations.
Simran Shaikh emerged as one of the biggest surprise packages of the 2025 auction when Gujarat Giants secured her for ₹1.90 crore. Her domestic performances, marked by aggressive middle-order hitting and confident finishing skills, boosted her stock. Franchises were impressed by her fearless approach against both spin and pace. The investment signalled a push towards backing young Indian power-hitters capable of shaping future WPL seasons.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.