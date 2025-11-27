Home / Cricket / News / WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

With 73 total slots available, 50 for Indian players and 23 for overseas cricketers, franchises are preparing to invest smartly in proven match-winners and emerging talent.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
As the Women’s Premier League heads into its first mega auction, attention naturally gravitates toward India’s World Cup-winning heroes. But this auction is equally significant for several domestic performers who have developed into highly valued picks.  With 73 total slots available, 50 for Indian players and 23 for overseas cricketers, franchises are preparing to invest smartly in proven match-winners and emerging talent.
 
Deepti Sharma – All-Round Reliability (Uttar Pradesh)
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
Deepti Sharma continues to be one of India’s most dependable all-rounders. A key figure in UP Warriorz, she enters the auction after consistent international returns. Known for her calm temperament and sharp game reading, Deepti’s ability to contribute in every phase of the match makes her one of the safest and most strategic buys on offer.
 
N. Sree Charani – The Breakthrough Star (Andhra Pradesh)
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
The Andhra all-rounder stormed into the spotlight during the U19 World Cup in 2025. Her poise at the crease and control with the ball impressed selectors across the board. Sree Charani’s all-round package, combined with her fearless approach, positions her as one of the most exciting uncapped prospects heading into the auction.
 
K Krishnamurthy (Right-arm pacer, MP)
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
A standout in Madhya Pradesh’s domestic setup, Krishnamurthy’s sharp pace and ability to strike early have quickly raised her stock. Her progression through age-group cricket has been steady, and her performances in the Challenger Trophy strengthened her case as a dependable Indian fast-bowling option. 
 
Sneha Rana – The Comeback Warrior (Railways)
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
Sneha Rana has rebuilt her career brilliantly after her return to the Indian team. A core part of the Railways unit, she continues to deliver with both bat and ball. Her experience in pressure games and adaptability across formats make her a valuable senior player for any franchise looking for stability.
 
Kiran Navgire – Power-Hitting Game Changer (Maharashtra)
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
Navgire is among India’s most explosive hitters. Known for clearing boundaries with ease, she has registered some of the biggest knocks in domestic T20 cricket. Though her WPL numbers have fluctuated, franchises will keep an eye on her for the impact she can create in the middle overs.
 
Vaishnavi Sharma - U19 World Cup Hero (MP)
 
Base Price: ₹10 lakh
 
Vaishnavi was one of India’s standout performers in their triumphant U19 World Cup run. Her composed batting and ability to anchor or accelerate as required showcased her maturity. With 333 tournament runs including an unbeaten 105, she has quickly risen into the bracket of India’s most promising young batters

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

