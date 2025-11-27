Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

In the previous three editions of the WPL, Deepti represented UP Warriorz, who had bought her for Rs 2.60 crore.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma is set to play for UP Warrior again after the Capri Global-owned franchise used Right To Match (RTM) after Delhi Capitals made a bid of Rs 3.2 crore during the mega auction of the Women’s Premier League in New Delhi on Thursday.  India’s star all-rounder and Player of the Tournament at the ICC ODI Women’s World Cup, Deepti Sharma, triggered a record-breaking frenzy at the WPL 2026 auction, rising from a base price of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3.2 crore as UP Warriorz sealed a dramatic homecoming using their Right To Match (RTM) card. 
 
 
In the previous three editions of the WPL, Deepti represented UP Warriorz, who had bought her for Rs 2.60 crore.
 
The 28-year-old was the player of the match during India’s victorious campaign at the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. 
  How bidding war took place for Deepti Sharma?
 
Locked in an intense battle with Delhi Capitals, the UP Warriorz exercised the RTM at the perfect moment, bringing Agra’s pride back into the fold.  The bid instantly made Deepti the second-most expensive player in WPL history, further strengthening her stature as one of the most complete players in the women’s game. For Deepti, the moment marked a significant homecoming, as she returned to represent her home state with a renewed sense of purpose and a price tag that reflects her impact on the world stage. The UP Warriorz celebrated the return of an icon whose journey continues to inspire millions across Uttar Pradesh.
  (More to follow)  

More From This Section

WPL auction 2026 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

WPL 2026 auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of Indian and overseas stars to go under hammer

India vs South Africa

First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games

WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India?

Pakistan cricket team

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon