Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Delhi vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

WPL 2026: Delhi vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

After back-to-back close chases, DC is expected to bring in one extra batter in their squad for the RCB clash

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League 2026 will stage its final game in Navi Mumbai on Saturday as in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on resurgent Delhi Capitals in Match 11 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
 
RCB arrive as the pace-setters of the season, having begun their campaign with two straight victories that have placed them firmly in control of the early playoff race. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a roller-coaster start — stumbling in their opening two matches before finally finding rhythm with a crucial win that has revived their hopes.
 
As the tournament prepares to shift to its second phase from Monday, both sides will be eager to pocket additional points before leaving Navi Mumbai. Adding extra spice to this contest is the history between the two franchises, with RCB having defeated DC in the 2024 final to lift their maiden title — a result Delhi will be keen to avenge. 
 

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026

U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs BAN preview, match timings, key stadium stats

India vs Bangladesh Broadcast details

ICC U19 WC live streaming: Where to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 match today?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing 11

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians in WPL

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs MI head-to-head record over the years

Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

DC vs RCB: Head-to-head in WPL

  • Total matches: 7
  • DC won: 5
  • RCB won: 2
  • No result: 0

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Full squads

DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
 
RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be played?
 
The DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 17.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB?
 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB in India?
 
The live telecast of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 World Cup 2026: BAN win the toss; opt to bowl first

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI playing 11

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG full scorecard

RCB vs GG HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Radha-bowlers shine as RCB beat GG to stay undefeated

WPL 2026 leaderboard

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

Still from the Afghanistan vs South Africa U19 World Cup 2026 match

Afghanistan stun South Africa to open U19 World Cup campaign with a win

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance