Dhoni backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has backed senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, stating that age should not be a determining factor if fitness and performance benchmarks are met. Dhoni said decisions on continuing at the highest level should be left to the players, provided selection standards are applied uniformly.

Age secondary to performance and fitness

Dhoni made it clear that longevity in international cricket should be governed by output and physical condition rather than numbers on a birth certificate. He pointed out that players are not informed about age limits when they begin their careers and should not be singled out later purely on that basis. According to him, clarity and equal treatment in selection are essential, with no individual placed above or below the team’s core criteria.